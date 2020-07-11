‘Pathetic’, ‘Bottled it’ – These West Brom fans are furious after Blackburn result

West Brom are just three points clear of Brentford in the race for automatic promotion after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

The points are shared at Ewood Park.#BLAWBA pic.twitter.com/C4VZLLL5ji — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) July 11, 2020

Slaven Bilic’s side were outstanding at times at Ewood Park and they really should have had more than Filip Krovinovic’s goal to show for their efforts at half-time.

They continued to press after the break, however Joe Rothwell grabbed an equaliser for Rovers and set up a frantic final half hour.

With both teams going for the win, there were chances at both ends and Tony Mowbray’s men missed some guilt-edged opportunities to take three points, whilst Grady Diangana was particularly wasteful after coming on for the Baggies.

In the end, both teams got a point that they probably didn’t want and it means Albion are only three clear of the Bees, who have a superior goal difference, ahead of a huge game against Fulham on Tuesday.

As you would expect, the draw has left a lot of Albion fans nervous. Here we look at some of the reaction to the result from Twitter…

Pointless draw! Bottled it — Dillion (@Dylan66784267) July 11, 2020

Are we interested in winning the league? From what I have seen we think we are in the premiership already. Wake up or it will be play offs!!!!! — KEVIN A WHITE (@Kevinwhite_999) July 11, 2020

2 points thrown away!

By far the better team but you don’t win by just being better, you have to score!

There’s no point attacking like a premier league team if you don’t score and you defend like a league 2 team!

Nearly every game we’re regretting not taking simple chances! — JonW1995 (@JonW1995) July 11, 2020

Paid for all those missed chances. Game should have been done by 60 mins. — Andy Leeman (@AndyLeeman91) July 11, 2020

Pathetic,if you treat a game of that magnitude like a training session and can’t put the game to bed when for an hour Blackburn were poor you don’t deserve to go up,imo we won’t. — Stuart james (@astleking68) July 11, 2020

Disappointed is an understatement — 🇧🇷Moura (@DauntlessDara) July 11, 2020

Next week looks like it’s Gona be pretty unbearable for all concerned 😬 makes you feel sick 😂 — Adam Marshall (@Marsh010) July 11, 2020