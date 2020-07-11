Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Pathetic’, ‘Bottled it’ – These West Brom fans are furious after Blackburn result

Published

3 mins ago

on

West Brom are just three points clear of Brentford in the race for automatic promotion after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Blackburn Rovers this afternoon.

Slaven Bilic’s side were outstanding at times at Ewood Park and they really should have had more than Filip Krovinovic’s goal to show for their efforts at half-time.

They continued to press after the break, however Joe Rothwell grabbed an equaliser for Rovers and set up a frantic final half hour.

With both teams going for the win, there were chances at both ends and Tony Mowbray’s men missed some guilt-edged opportunities to take three points, whilst Grady Diangana was particularly wasteful after coming on for the Baggies.

In the end, both teams got a point that they probably didn’t want and it means Albion are only three clear of the Bees, who have a superior goal difference, ahead of a huge game against Fulham on Tuesday.

As you would expect, the draw has left a lot of Albion fans nervous. Here we look at some of the reaction to the result from Twitter…


