‘Pathetic attempt’, ‘Dreadful’ – Plenty of QPR fans slam 24-y/o after Charlton defeat

Queens Park Rangers fans have berated goalkeeper Liam Kelly after their 1-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic in the Championship.

After last week’s disappointment at home to Barnsley, QPR were eager to put in a strong performance at The Valley today. But it was the relegation-threatened Charlton who struck first – 35-year-old Darren Pratley with his 2nd Championship goal of the season.

It was a Josh Cullen corner that met the head of Pratley, who aimed his header fairly central towards Kelly’s goal, but the Scot would only help the ball into the bottom corner of his net.

Kelly has established himself as QPR’s no.1 during the second-half of this season. Arriving from Livingston last summer, he began the campaign as back-up to the contested keeper Joe Lumley.

Lumley though proved to be inconsistent, and began to share the role with Kelly before the latter became the preferred choice. Having been no stranger to criticism throughout, here’s how the QPR fans rated Kelly’s performance today:

Might as well start an outfielder in net at this point — Hoagie (@RollHoagie) June 27, 2020

Christ, that was a bad goal to concede, dreadful defending & goalkeeping 🤦🏻‍♂️ — James Privett (@james_privett10) June 27, 2020

No defense, Kelly isn't a good keeper at all. He just is good with his feet. Lumley saves that on a normal day — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) June 27, 2020

Diabolical — miles (@miles_qpr) June 27, 2020

Are we ignoring that pathetic attempt of goalkeeping from Kelly?! #QPR — Wayne (@wayneoeyers) June 27, 2020