‘Pathetic’, ‘Absolutely shocking’ – These Sunderland fans react to 25-y/o’s display in heavy defeat to Arsenal

Sunderland were beaten 5-1 by Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-final at the Emirates this evening.

It was always going to be a tough night for Lee Johnson’s side, and whilst the scoreline suggests a hammering, they were competitive, particularly for the first hour or so.

However, where Sunderland would miss chances, the Gunners were ruthless, as their quality in front of goal showed.

As you would imagine, it was a tough game for Johnson’s defence, with left-back Denver Hume struggling in particular. The 25-year-old came on for Nathan Broadhead just before half-time and had a difficult time against Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian international, who was bought for £72m it should be said, was outstanding with his ability on the ball and Hume just couldn’t deal with him on a few occasions.

