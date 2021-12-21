‘Pathetic’, ‘Absolutely shocking’ – These Sunderland fans react to 25-y/o’s display in heavy defeat to Arsenal

Sunderland were beaten 5-1 by Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-final at the Emirates this evening.

It was always going to be a tough night for Lee Johnson’s side, and whilst the scoreline suggests a hammering, they were competitive, particularly for the first hour or so.

However, where Sunderland would miss chances, the Gunners were ruthless, as their quality in front of goal showed.

As you would imagine, it was a tough game for Johnson’s defence, with left-back Denver Hume struggling in particular. The 25-year-old came on for Nathan Broadhead just before half-time and had a difficult time against Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian international, who was bought for £72m it should be said, was outstanding with his ability on the ball and Hume just couldn’t deal with him on a few occasions.

Despite the major step up in quality, and the fact Hume won’t be up to match speed, many Sunderland fans weren’t too sympathetic to the player. Here we look at some of the reaction to Hume’s display from Twitter…

Hume held off signing a contract because he was expecting offers from The Championship. Let that sink in #SAFC #ARSSUN — Steve Winder (@steve_winder83) December 21, 2021

I never want to see Denver Hume in a Sunderland shirt ever again – pathetic excuse of a ‘footballer’ #SAFC #ARSSUN — Joe Lennox (@Joelennox19) December 21, 2021

Well Denver Hume can't play full back that's for sure, or is Pepe the invisible Man. #SAFC #ARSSUN — Nigel Simpson 🔴⚪🔴 💙 (@S1mpson) December 21, 2021

Rekon Hume could be our worst ever player #safc — ehhoandn (@Catbamdustfooot) December 21, 2021

The rinsing of Hume on Twitter is a bit mad, given it’s only his 6th game all season, and his first start in at least 2 months…and he’s up against a £72m winger……and he’s a League One left back. Have a word lads, bit of perspective and that #safc — Stephen Kennedy (@skennedy30) December 21, 2021

Someone please remind me why we offered Hume a new contract? 💩 he's absolutely shocking #safc — Danielle (@danwalkerxx) December 21, 2021

Denver Hume making Gooch look like the best Left Back in the world. Having an absolute stinker. #SAFC — Leigh Collings Warin (@LeighWarin) December 21, 2021