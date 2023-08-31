Highlights Wilfred Ndidi will not be joining Bayern Munich, clearing the path for Nottingham Forest to sign him before the transfer window ends.

Forest have submitted a proposal for Ndidi and personal terms have been agreed, making it likely that he will join the club.

Carlton Palmer beleives Leicester could get over £20 million for Ndidi, which would help them reduce their wage bill after relegation, making it a good move for them to cash in on him.

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi will not be joining Bayern Munich, according to his agent, which has cleared a path for Nottingham Forest to win the race for his signature.

The 26-year-old always looked a likely candidate to leave the Foxes after their relegation from the Premier League but now has a little more than 36 hours to do so with the end of the summer transfer window fast approaching.

Wilfred Ndidi transfer race

Ndidi has been the subject of plenty of speculation this summer and that has only intensified as the deadline has drawn closer.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday that Forest were set to raid their East Midlands rivals for the midfielder as Steve Cooper looks to make the final tweaks to his squad ahead of another push for Premier League survival.

Bayern then emerged as something of a surprise suitor for the Nigerian - with Football Insider claiming that he was one of the players they were considering in their search for a new holding midfielder.

Ndidi was said to be seen as a cheaper alternative to Fulham's Joao Palhinha but it is said the Bundesliga giants would still be able to blow Forest out of the water.

Liverpool were the next club linked, with The Independent's Miguel Delaney reporting that the Leicester player could be a target the Reds turn to if they miss out on those higher up their list.

Forest are said to have submitted an opening proposal to the Foxes for Ndidi, with the player said to be keen to head to The City Ground and personal terms agreed, and it looks as though their path has been cleared.

Wilfred Ndidi transfer latest

Speaking to German journalist Georg Holzner, the Nigeria international's representatives have revealed that he will not be signing for Bayern this summer.

They said: "There were very good discussions with those responsible at FC Bayern at all levels, primarily with Mr. Dreesen. In the end, however, the decision was made that Wilfred would not become the holding six at FCB.”

What is Wilfred Ndidi worth?

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has predicted that the Foxes could get north of £20 million for Ndidi - though with just a year left on his current deal Forest may be hoping for a cheaper deal.

Palmer told Football League World: "Ndidi only has a year to run on his contract and won't be offered a new deal in the Championship as he is a high wage earner.

"Enzo Maresca is playing with Winks in Ndidi's preferred position and with his contract situation, he will be allowed to leave.

"He is still only 26, so although he did not have the best of seasons last year, he is still a very good player and I think Leicester might get £20-25m for him, which would help them further reduce their wage bill since being relegated."

Are Leicester right to cash in on Wilfred Ndidi?

Ndidi has been a regular fixture under Maresca so far but you do wonder whether he's naturally suited to the role that the new Leicester boss is asking him to play.

The player is clearly keen to return to the Premier League and with just one year left on his current deal, the Championship club are right to take this chance to cash in on him.

Given the other midfield options they have, losing him doesn't look a big blow.