Paterson starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Stoke on Tuesday night

Swansea City are looking to back up their win over Blackburn Rovers this midweek when they take on Stoke City in the Sky Bet Championship.

Russell Martin saw his side beat Blackburn Rovers on Saturday evening, with a 1-0 victory denting the visitors’ automatic promotion hopes.

That came despite Swansea losing Ryan Manning to a red card and playing over half-an-hour with only 10 men.

As a result of that, Manning is suspended for the clash with Stoke, which forces Martin into a change at the heart of defence:

As our graphic shows, though, expect more of the same, with a 3-1-4-2 system even in the absence of Manning.

Nathanael Ogbeta may well replace him as the left-sided centre-back, joining Ben Cabango and Flynn Downes in the defensive unit ahead of Andy Fisher.

Martin has been talking up Matt Grimes’ ability to match the Championship’s intensity week in, week out, so that suggests he’s going to continue as the midfield pivot.

Hannes Wolf and Cyrus Christie were tasked with providing the width against Blackburn and got their job done. Although they were tasked with getting through a lot of work and there’s a short turnaround to consider, Martin might want to trust the pair again versus Stoke.

It’s been confirmed (Wales Online) that Olivier Ntcham is fit enough to be in contention for the fixture, but Martin will have to consider Jamie Paterson’s ability to play back-to-back 90 minutes.

However, it’s tough to leave either out if they are fit enough to start this game.

In attack, Joel Piroe and Michael Obafemi should lead the line once more, with the latter sure to have a spring in his step following the decisive goal against Blackburn.

