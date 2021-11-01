Paterson starts: The predicted Swansea City XI to face Coventry on Tuesday

Swansea stormed to an emphatic 3-0 win over Peterborough at the weekend and with the squad finally picking up positive results and looking solid under Russell Martin, the Championship side will be eager to impress again against Coventry.

The Welsh side are now 13th in the standings after managing some much better showings and will fancy their chances of proving they deserve to be taken seriously as a play-off contender with victory over the Sky Blues in midweek.

Coventry themselves are a side that are harbouring surprise promotion ambitions of their own. The club find themselves in fourth place and have solidified their position thanks to a 1-0 victory over Hull on Saturday.

Swansea though will be a whole different beast for them to contend with and after an emphatic win at the weekend, they’ll be gunning for more glory.

Russell Martin has no reason to tinker with a winning side and he could therefore make his side line up the same way they did against Peterborough.

Matt Grimes has proven to be one of the most impressive midfielders in the league in terms of his vision, passing ability and workrate and alongside Korey Smith, there is a good balance and partnership in the centre of the field there.

Joel Piroe has readily begun to find the back of the net too and should be the focal point in attack, while Jamie Paterson and Olivier Ntcham have looked equally as impressive just behind him so should keep their places.

Jake Bidwell came back into the side and looked solid too, even bagging a goal. If he remains at match fitness, then he too should expect to stay in the team. The rest of the defence were on form and helped goalkeeper Ben Hamer keep a clean sheet in-between the sticks – so they should all retain their places in the starting eleven.