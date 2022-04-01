Paterson starts: How we expect Swansea City to line up against Cardiff on Saturday

Swansea City are looking for a sweet double over Cardiff City this weekend in the Championship.

Russell Martin oversaw a 3-0 win over the Bluebirds back in October, with the Swans heading to Cardiff now eyeing a historic league double.

Neither side has much to play for in terms of the Championship, but pride is on the line this weekend.

Good news, then, for Swansea given the availability of both Jamie Paterson and Flynn Downes – two hugely important players that Martin has confirmed will be in contention.

As our graphic above shows, given what this fixture means for Swansea, you’d hope both came into the side after the international break.

In Downes’ case, he may join Kyle Naughton and Ben Cabango in a three-man defence ahead of Andrew Fisher.

Matt Grimes and Korey Smith might well be a double pivot in the midfield, allowing Paterson to push forwards as the most advanced midfielder in a 3-4-1-2 system.

Hans Wolf and Cyrus Christie supply the width and the energy on either flank.

In terms of the attacking unit, Michael Obafemi should join the prolific Joel Piroe in leading the line. Piroe, of course, scoring the second goal in the reverse fixture against Cardiff on the hour.

