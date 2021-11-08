Paterson in: The best combined Bristol City XI from the last 5 years – Do you agree?

Things are looking a little bleak for Bristol City heading into the November international break.

The Robins have lost six of their last eight Championship games and capitulated against Coventry City on Saturday, throwing away a 2-1 lead late on despite the Sky Blues having a player sent off.

City are 19th in the table as things stand and unrest is growing amongst supporters, many of whom will be wishing they could roll back the years to when a play-off place was a realistic target for the South West club.

Today, we’ve been looking back at all the players to pull on a red shirt over the past five years to build the best Robins XI from that period.

It’s bound to be a little controversial, so make sure you let us know your thoughts…

The current skipper is a shoo-in between the sticks in our combined XI. Goalkeeper was something of a problem position for City before Dan Bentley’s arrival in 2019 but he’s been arguably the club’s best and most consistent player since he made the move from Brentford.

Ahead of the 2020/21 Player of the Season, we’ve opted for a back four that sees Tomas Kalas reunited with Adam Webster at centre-back.

The duo formed a brilliant partnership in the 2018/19 campaign and complimented each other’s games perfectly, so it was a no-brainer to bring them back together in this XI.

Jay Dasilva may feel a little unlucky to miss out at left-back but Joe Bryan is our pick and is the first of two academy products in the side.

City look to have found the answer to a long-running problem at right-back in George Tanner but it’s too early for him to have a place in the XI so Jack Hunt gets the nod.

Hunt wasn’t always popular among the Ashton Gate faithful but when he was on song he was a real asset to the side.

We’ve gone for a flat 4-4-2, with two former Robins captains in the centre of the park. Josh Brownhill’s success in the Premier League is evidence of what a magnificent midfielder he is while few players have ever given more for the shirt than Korey Smith.

City have not been blessed with too many quality wingers over the past five years but we had to find a place in the side for both Jamie Paterson and Andi Weimann, though it does mean leaving the exciting Niclas Eliasson out.

Likewise Famara Diedhiou is unfortunate not to make the cut but a front two of Bobby Decordova-Reid and Tammy Abraham will likely be a forward line of dreams for many supporters of the South West club.