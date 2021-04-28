Paterson in, Grabban out: An early look at how Nottingham Forest’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 season

It promises to be another summer of transition for Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton looks to strengthen his squad.

Forest are mathematically safe from relegation to League One, but there is no getting away from the fact that it has been a disappointing campaign for the Reds.

It has been a season which initially promised so much, having only narrowly missed out on a play-off finish last season.

Fast forward a year, and Chris Hughton has a big task in revamping his squad, after 13 signings were made before he even began to unpack his bags at the City Ground in October.

With five loanees set to return to their parent clubs and seven players set to be out of contract, Hughton knows more than anyone that Forest have to recruit this summer, and some transfer links have already began to emerge.

Taking some of those into account, we take a look at how Forest’s XI could look at the start of the 2021/22 campaign…