Highlights Sunderland made contact with free agent defender Yann M'Vila in the summer but ultimately decided not to offer him a contract.

The club's focus on young, hungry players and their recent success with this approach likely influenced their decision not to pursue M'Vila.

M'Vila's age and decreasing game time at his previous club may have made it unlikely for him to meet the demands of Championship football.

Sunderland made contact with free agent defender Yann M’Vila in the summer, according to French outlet RMC Sport, via Sunderland Echo.

M’Vila joined the Black Cats in the summer of 2015 on a season-long loan deal from Russian side Rubin Kazan. The midfielder was a popular player for the club, playing 40 times, scoring one goal, and recording five assists.

He has played for a few clubs since, most recently Olympiacos, whom he left in the summer after his contract ended.

The Frenchman has been without a club since, but this report has stated that he had exchanged words with Sunderland’s Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, who knows of the player from his Marseille days, over the summer.

Were Sunderland right not to offer Yann M’Vila a contract?

However, a deal never materialised, and M’Vila remains a free agent, so here some of the writers at Football League World have discussed whether this was the right call for the club.

Brett Worthington

M’Vila is obviously someone that Sunderland supporters are familiar with and will fondly remember his time at the club, as he helped the Black Cats survive in the Premier League for another season.

Sunderland decided not to sign the player on a permanent basis after his loan, so he left England and has been playing his football in different countries since.

Tony Mowbray was keen to make sure Sunderland had a good enough squad to improve on last season’s finish, but the news emerging that the club spoke to M’Vila seems like a strange deal for the club to be pursuing.

Of course, M’Vila would have added some experience to this team, as people have questioned whether this Sunderland squad is a little too inexperienced to get promoted out of the division.

He would have also brought versatility to the squad, as he showed back in the day that he could operate in a variety of positions.

But, given that the club has changed the way they do things in the market, they now focus more on young, hungry players who are still learning the game or have a point to prove. It would have seemed a little strange for Sunderland to go and buy a defender who is 33 and has probably past his best now.

Furthermore, his game time for Olympiacos has decreased as the seasons have gone on, so if Sunderland did bring in the player, it may have been a case of someone coming for a bit of a pay day and struggling to keep up with the demands of Championship football.

So, overall, Sunderland made the right call in avoiding M’Vila returning to the Stadium of Light, as what they have now seems equipped to compete for promotion.

Ned Holmes

Sunderland acted with their head rather than their heart by not offering M'Vila a contract over the summer and it looks to have been the right call.

The Black Cats have made that move before, bringing back popular former players, and rarely does it turn out well.

It's true that Mowbray could do with a little more experience in his squad, which the 33-year-old certainly possesses, and that his versatility could've been useful but their sensible approach to recruitment in recent years has been central to their success and this would've felt like a move away from their recent strategy.

They've continued to focus on young, hungry players that they can bring in and develop, which is clearly not where M'Vila is in his career.

That he still remains a free agent, is surely evidence that Sunderland made the right call by not offering him a contract in the summer.