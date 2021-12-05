‘Past his best’, ‘Really cost us’ – Plenty of Cardiff fans in agreement over defender’s performance against Sheffield United

10-man Cardiff City were beaten 3-2 by Sheffield United on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium.

It was a day to forget for Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison as he was sent off with Cardiff City leading 1-0.

The Bluebirds took the lead in the 32nd-minute through Mark Harris as Sheffield United failed to clear a free-kick and Joe Ralls’ lofted pass fell fortuitously to Harris who turned and fire home.

Sheffield United piled on the pressure but Cardiff held before the game changed momentum into the Blades’ favour.

Sean Morrison was sent off in the 52nd minute after he misjudged a challenge as Billy Sharp raced clear with the referee going straight to his back pocket for a red card with Morrison denying a goalscoring opportunity.

This forced Cardiff to defend for much of the second half and Sheffield United seemingly took control of the game.

The pressure paid off for Paul Heckingbottom’s side as Morgan Gibbs-White equalised in the 72nd minute before Billy Sharp put Sheffield United ahead.

David McGoldrick made sure of the three points as he added a third in the 75th minute before Mark McGuinnes made sure it was a nervy ending for the Yorkshire side.

It was Sean Morrison however who drew criticism from supporters as they took to Twitter to vent their frustration at their captain’s red card.

Here’s what they said.

Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson are the equivalent of having 2 wood planks in defence — festive amity🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@copyofamity) December 4, 2021

Soon as sean Morrison gets sent of you knew that was gonna happen weekend ruined — millie power🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MillieCcfc) December 4, 2021

Will always love the guy but Sean Morrison is sadly past his best. — James Davies (@James_TA_Davies) December 4, 2021

Maybe it's time Sean Morrison is let go in January… — festive amity🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@copyofamity) December 4, 2021

It’s one of them games 🤷🏼‍♂️ you win some and you lose some, don’t hate on Sean Morrison, was a hero last week, we move @CardiffCityFC @CardiffCityCP #CityAsOne #CCFC — Cameron G 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@sheepshaggin) December 4, 2021

Everyone loved Morrison last week, you win some, you lose some, that’s football. We know we need an overhaul and we know certain players are past it, let’s just get behind them until the end of the season because not much will improve before then — Adam Brown (@grounderlust1) December 4, 2021

Sean Morrison really cost us — SG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦆 (@sg_miner21) December 4, 2021