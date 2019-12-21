‘Passenger,’ ‘Woeful’ – Many Stoke fans react to 27/y-o’s performance in Middlesbrough defeat

Stoke City supporters have been in agreement over Tom Ince not being what they need to get out of trouble following his performance in the Potters’ 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough on Friday.

Michael O’Neill’s side were unable to build on securing four points from their last two matches against Luton Town and Reading, despite taking the lead through Sam Clucas eight minutes into the second half, meaning they have now won just one of their last six Championship matches leaving them in the bottom three.

Ince has struggled to find any real sort of consistent form so far this campaign, having scored just one goal and provided just one assist in 20 Championship appearances so far this term.

However, since O’Neill took over at the Bet365 Stadium he has put Ince back into his favoured position on the right-hand side of a 4-3-3 formation, and although the winger has shown glimpses of his potential to re-find some form, he has not offered enough end product and creativity in the final third.

Do you know where these 15 ex-Stoke City players are playing now?

1 of 15 Tom Soares had a forgettable time with Stoke City but where is he now? Wimbledon Stevenage Crewe Chesterfield

Against Middlesbrough, Ince was guilty of taking too many touches at times and being too reluctant to use his weaker foot in an attempt to get beyond his marker, and despite being lively during the opening half of the game, he faded in the second period as Middlesbrough began to take more control of the contest.

Stoke will be needing the attacker to get back to his best over the next few weeks as they look to recover from this latest setback, but with Ince lacking in confidence and struggling to find any sort of consistency to his performances, some supporters believe he should be dropped and is not the player they need to get out of trouble.

Here then, we take a look at what Stoke fans made of Ince’s performance in the defeat against Middlesbrough on social media…

Ince went home at half time tho — StokieJ (@FtblJS94) December 20, 2019

tom Ince you passenger go hide on the bench — Carlos Fandango 🚴 (@rivers1968) December 20, 2019

In a relegation battle and we have Jordan Cousins in midfield. Any chance of playing Badou or Etebo? Ya know, our best players?? @stokecity PS Drop Tom Ince. #scfc — Liam ⚡️ (@LiamBranners) December 20, 2019

Is Tom Ince one of our worst signings? Never seen a footballer as one footed as he is. Just embarrassing to watch #scfc #tomince — Charlotte Lowe (@Charlotteal10) December 20, 2019

Shame Tom Ince went home at HT. #scfc — poc (@peteoconn) December 20, 2019

Just need sack him off and let him try somewhere else cuz he has been woeful for us — StokieJ (@FtblJS94) December 20, 2019

People believe but he clearly isn’t what we need and is so one footed it’s beyond ridiculous pal. Then again the rest can be questioned, but the problem is far far deep rooted than people understand. Back to a storm the box situation here I’m afraid — Charlie Tarling (@charlietarling) December 20, 2019