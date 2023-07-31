Highlights Pascal Struijk is focused on the upcoming Championship season and ready to start the "real work" with Leeds United.

Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk has sent a message to Whites fans amid ongoing speculation about his Elland Road future.

With pre-season now done and the 2023/24 Championship season set to get underway this weekend, the centre-back hinted that he was ready for the "real work" to get started soon.

Pascal Struijk's contract: Does he have a future at Leeds United?

The 23-year-old looks likely to play a central part in Daniel Farke's plans for the upcoming campaign as Leeds look to bounce back up to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

But relegation back to the Championship brings with it the threat of losing your players in the transfer window and there is ongoing speculation about what the future holds for Struijk.

The Dutchman put pen to paper on a new long-term deal in December 2022, which is due to keep him under contract at the Yorkshire club until the summer of 2027 but that hasn't stopped other teams showing an interest.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Struijk is on the radar of Belgian Pro League side Club Brugge after cashing in on Jack Hendry and Abakar Sylla.

However, Tavolieri's compatriot Tomas Taecke of Het Laatste Nieuws has since suggested that the potential cost of signing Struijk is likely to mean the deal cannot be done.

It remains to be seen whether there will be any further movement before the window closes at the start of September but it seems the defender's full focus is on Elland Road right now.

Pascal Struijk's message to Leeds United fans

The start of the 2023/24 Championship campaign is fast approaching - with Leeds set to kick things off against Cardiff City on Sunday 6th August.

Farke will likely feel that there is still plenty to be done in terms of transfers but the Whites wrapped up their pre-season schedule with a 1-0 win against SPFL side Hearts at Tynecastle yesterday courtesy of Luke Ayling's first-half goal.

With the last of the friendlies now done and focus shifting to the weekend's game against Cardiff, Struijk took to Twitter to send a message to Leeds fans.

What has Pascal Struijk said about his future?

What the future holds for the 23-year-old has been a Leeds talking point this summer and even the player himself has weighed in.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, he said: "I mean, my contract isn't till 2027 so I'm always ready to come back and then give my all for this club.

"So yes [I was always going to stay]."

He added: "I think I had a decent start at the beginning last season and then at the end went a little bit downhill but I feel like if I can continue on a growing trajectory, to improve basically, in everything - I feel like I've said it every season but I feel like it's the truth.

"I need to practice on multiple things. I want to be better, because the better I get I mean, the better player you are.

"Overall I feel like my time at Leeds has been good, in an upwards trajectory. At the end of last season it was a little bit hard to maintain, I feel like I went in a bit of a dip but what career just goes upwards? It's just a part of my journey so far and all I can do is get better from it."