Highlights Pascal Struijk reveals he has been playing through the pain barrier while undergoing surgery for a double hernia issue.

Struijk's partnership with Joe Rodon has been crucial for Leeds' improved results this season.

Losing Struijk will be a blow to Leeds, as he has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Championship and his absence may affect the team's performance in upcoming fixtures.

Pascal Struijk has sent a message to Leeds United supporters and revealed that he has been playing through the pain barrier as he undergoes surgery on a double hernia issue.

The Dutch defender, who arrived at Elland Road from Ajax in 2018, has been an integral part of the team this season, starting every league game so far, while he has also worn the captain's armband on a number of occasions.

Struijk has formed a formidable partnership with Spurs loanee Joe Rodon at the back, and that settled pairing at the heart of Leeds' defence has led to an upturn in results since the first month of the 2023/24 season.

Belgian side Club Brugge made an approach for Struijk this summer, but Farke is said to have urged the club to keep hold of the 24-year-old, and his ability on the ball has been crucial in implementing the German's style of play.

He could be a big miss, as he has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Championship this season. Struijk has been a man reborn this season under the tutelage of Daniel Farke.

He has his confidence back and has shown to be by far the most accomplished centre-back at the club in possession this season.

Pascal Struijk set for injury absence

His performances have helped the Whites to third in the table, but Farke spoke during his pre-match press conference and revealed that Struijk is set for a short spell out after playing through the pain barrier in the opening months of the campaign.

“Pascal Struijk will miss the game on Saturday. In recent weeks and months, he had a problem with a hernia. The last game was pretty painful, so we decided to send him to London for surgery.

“It’s not too bad, but he will miss this game. We hope to have him back after the international break. He’s got problems with both hernias, so it’s too early to speak about a time frame and we will await the assessment.

“He delivered good performances even though he had these problems for months, but after the last game it was too painful. With so many games coming up it was a smart solution to use the international break to have time to recover. I hope he doesn’t miss too many games and will be available.”

Pascal Struijk message to Leeds supporters

Struijk took to Instagram to share the latest update on his situation. He said: "See you soon.

"The past weeks I gave my all despite an injury that has been bothering me for a while. I decided to wait as long as possible to undergo surgery, to contribute as much as I could these recent games.

"In the coming period I will be working hard to be back as soon as possible."

How big of a blow to Leeds is losing Struijk?

In terms of the drop off in quality both in and out of possession to the depth players below the starters, centre-back is one of the biggest for Leeds.

Fortunately, the surgery has been timed well for the international break, and Farke and Leeds fans will be hoping that it is merely a matter of weeks rather than dragging into a tough run of fixtures during the busy month of December.

His confidence and stature as a player within the dressing room has grown this season, as shown by Farke trusting Struijk with the armband so regularly.

Plymouth, Rotherham, and Swansea are Leeds' next few fixtures, with crucial points up for grabs. Liam Cooper, Charlie Cresswell, Leo Hjelde, or Luke Ayling will have to pick up the pieces in Struijk's role for the time being.