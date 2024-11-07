Pascal Struijk has reacted to Leeds United's second defeat of the season in the league, with Daniel Farke's side losing 1-0 to Millwall on Wednesday night.

Japhet Tanganga's first goal of the season secured Millwall's fourth consecutive victory, lifting them into the play-off positions as they edged past Leeds. He volleyed home Jake Cooper's knockdown just before half-time at The Den, with the Lions largely defending deep and frustrating the Whites after that point.

Despite Leeds applying pressure and having good territory, they weren't able to generate many meaningful chances. Their best moment came when Joel Piroe had a goal disallowed for offside. Millwall held firm to hand Leeds their first defeat in nine matches, preventing the visitors from reclaiming a top-two spot in the Championship.

The visitors dominated possession from the start, with Wilfried Gnonto providing moments of threat on the left, but they only created a brief flurry of chances. After the disallowed goal, Lukas Jensen was rarely troubled again as Jayden Bogle and Dan James thumped longer-range efforts over the bar.

It leaves Leeds third in the table after Sheffield United leapfrogged them with a win over Bristol City. Leeds' poor historical record away to Millwall continues despite the 3-0 victory over the Lions last season at The Den.

Championship standings (07/11/24) Club Played GD Points 1 Sunderland 14 +14 30 2 Sheffield United 14 +11 28 3 Leeds United 14 +13 26 4 Burnley 13 +11 23 5 Millwall 14 +5 22 6 Watford 14 0 22

Pascal Struijk's reaction to Leeds United's loss against Millwall

Of course, even the best teams will lose frustrating games from time to time and Leeds will have easier games than Millwall this season, but Farke's side will want to put this behind them quickly.

Leeds' vice-captain, Pascal Struijk, has taken to X to reflect on that fact. He said: "Not our night, but games like these occur in a season. Heads up, onwards together⚔️🤍"

Leeds face QPR next and will be looking to return to winning ways back in West Yorkshire. They have drawn once, lost once, and won five at home thus far, and will hope to continue their good form to make Elland Road a fortress.

Millwall was Leeds' first defeat on the road, having won twice and drawn four times after some tricky away fixtures, which includes West Brom, Sunderland, and Millwall as well.

Leeds' expectations should be high

It's fair to say that the way the game played out was akin to many of the disappointing dropped points of last season, and Leeds fans are right to expect more from Farke and his players.

Generating 0.85xG from 14 shots and 75% possession, given the quality difference between the two sets of players, is somewhat damning. That's despite the fact Millwall are in good form themselves following a 1-0 home win over Burnley recently.

However, no team is going to win every game, even if they are favourites for nigh-on every fixture, which Leeds fans need to remember. The second tier is a marathon and not a sprint, which is the message Struijk is perhaps conveying.