Pascal Struijk revealed his delight to be back out playing for Leeds United, although he couldn’t hide his disappointment as they drew with Rotherham on Friday night.

Leeds drop two points at Rotherham

The Whites made the short trip to take on the Millers as firm favourites, but they were held to a 1-1 draw as Hakeem Odoffin cancelled out Crysencio Summerville’s opener.

Daniel Farke’s side will be hugely frustrated that they dropped two points, as they had been in control for the first half after the early goal, but they couldn’t double the lead and paid the price.

As well as that, they were unhappy with the decision not to award a penalty for a foul from Lee Peltier on Dan James, whilst Jaidon Anthony had a late goal correctly ruled out for offside.

Pascal Struijk returns for Leeds

There was one positive for Leeds though, as Struijk returned to action after missing the win over Plymouth before the international break due to a hernia.

The left-footer had to settle for a place on the bench, but he replaced Liam Cooper late on, and actually went very close to scoring, as a header went just past the post.

Struijk has been a key player for Leeds this season, so having him back involved will be a real boost for Farke.

And, taking to Twitter, the defender sent a message to the supporters after his return.

“Happy to be back out there. Shame we couldn’t take the win.”

Will Pascal Struijk start for Leeds on Wednesday?

Cooper appeared to limp off, but, either way, it seems highly likely that Struijk will return to the XI against Swansea in the week, as he has been the first choice centre-back this season, and is a key figure for Farke.

Struijk has established himself as the main man at the back, and his partnership with Joe Rodon has been extremely impressive for much of the campaign.

As well as doing their jobs defensively, the pair are capable of building out from the back and starting attacks in the way that the boss wants.

What next for Leeds United?

With Leeds having been in total control against Rotherham, the manner of the draw will have been hugely frustrating for the side. It seemed as though complacency crept in during the first half, as they failed to capitalise on their dominance.

In fairness, Rotherham deserve credit, because they took the only chance that came their way in the first half, and they kicked on after the equaliser.

So, Leeds have to forget this one quickly, and the beauty of the Championship is that the next game isn’t far away, and the Yorkshire side are back in action on Wednesday when they welcome Swansea to Elland Road.

You would expect Struijk to be back in the starting line up, and he may not be the only change, as the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, Sam Byram and Jadon Anthony are among those who could be brought in if the boss decides to rotate.