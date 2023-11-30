Highlights Leeds United's unbeaten run continues with a comeback win against Swansea City at Elland Road.

Leeds have established their home ground as a fortress, winning the last six league games in a row.

Former Swansea players Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, and Dan James all made an impact against their former club, with James sealing the victory with a powerful left-footed finish.

Pascal Struijk's error put Swansea City 1-0 up in the opening exchanges, but Leeds United turned it around to keep their unbeaten run going at Elland Road on Wednesday night.

Leeds have made their own patch a fortress, winning seven games from ten in all competitions in West Yorkshire, including the last six league games in a row.

Leeds United 3-1 Swansea City

Daniel Farke selected three former Swansea players in his starting lineup with Joel Piroe, Joe Rodon, and Dan James all hoping to impress against their former employers, with visiting supporters surely fearing the worst with the two attackers in particular.

And, just a matter of seconds into the game, those fears looked like they might be realised straight from kick-off when James thought he had given Leeds the lead as he smashed home from close range, only for the offside flag to deny him.

In a whirlwind opening minute, Swansea took advantage of the let-off when Pascal Struijk inexplicably headed back towards Illan Meslier but sold the pass short and without direction, leaving Jamie Paterson to finish perfectly by lobbing over the Frenchman.

Leeds' disappointment at going behind inside the opening minute didn't last long when Piroe slotted home from Summerville's pass to realise Swansea's worst fears after selling the striker to Leeds this summer.

The visitors made life difficult for Leeds in the first half, but the hosts' quality in attack meant they went into the break ahead when Goerginio Rutter collected a long ball forward superbly from Ethan Ampadu and raced clear to slot home past Carl Rushworth.

They settled much better in the second 45, and James made amends just past the hour, finishing with power on his left foot to seal the points for Leeds. Swansea saw two of their former players make them pay in West Yorkshire and left empty-handed.

What has Struijk said about his error against Swansea?

Leeds' centre-back has been close to faultess all season and a man reborn this season under the tutelage of Farke.

Joe Rodon has also helped and has been imperious in most games alongside Struijk, highlighting that it is a partnership which has a lot of promise as a pairing for the Whites.

The mistake was uncharacteristic of this season, given his consistency, and Struijk gave this reaction on Twitter (X) to a rare error. He said: "Not the start I imagined but we turned it around."

How has Struijk performed this season?

Outside of the hernia issue which saw him miss the Plymouth game and be benched for Rotherham, Struijk has been an ever-present figure for Leeds. He's a player Farke has handled perfectly by also increasing his role in the squad and dressing room, as he also captained the side on occasion as well - including in the game against the Swans.

He has a moment like this in him on occasion, but the upside far outweighs the downside, with his in possession play in terms of both ball progression and through carrying and passing forward being as good as anyone in the Championship in his position.

The mistakes have been few and far between this term, and, at his best, he is by far the most composed centre-back at the club, and by far the most accomplished in possession, too.

Ball players who can build up the play in deeper areas are essential to how Farke wants to play out, but Struijk is also starting to impress in terms of defending again in a white shirt as well, in spite of the mistake against Swansea here.