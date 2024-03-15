Highlights Pascal Struijk faces potential season-ending surgery for an adductor issue, causing concerns for Leeds' defence.

Leeds United centre-back Pascal Struijk has suffered another setback in his recovery from an adductor issue, with surgery potentially needed that would rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Struijk hasn't featured since the Boxing Day game against Preston North End, and Leeds have had to find other solutions in the heart of their defence. During the first half of the season, Struijk had predominantly formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Joe Rodon at centre-back.

Rodon is clearly the better covering defender, with more recovery speed, combativeness, and aerial prowess. However, he and Struijk complement each other well as a duo, with Struijk more accomplished in possession. He had made 17 starts alongside the Welshman and won 11 times with a further four draws. Leeds have conceded just 16 goals when that duo has been in action.

The Whites have been flying recently, in spite of his absence, and have won 11 games with a further draw in 12 league games since the turn of the year, whilst they have another vital game in their hunt for promotion back to the Premier League, where they take on Millwall at home on Sunday.

A chance to go top of the table into the international break has presented itself to Leeds as Leicester City are in FA Cup action. However, they, and Daniel Farke, would love to welcome the Dutch defender back, given his role as captain and becoming a huge set-piece threat for the side this term as well - scoring five goals so far.

Struijk's injury woes continue

Farke’s latest pre-match press conference saw him deliver further concerning news on the recovery of Struijk. Initially, he had not been given a long timescale, but it now could be the case that Struijk is missing for the rest of the season as surgery is mooted as an option.

Farke believes the next 10 days will be “decisive” for his recovery or whether he will need season-ending surgery (via Phil Hay):

That's despite reports mere weeks ago stating how close he was to a return during the international break for Leeds and the eight-game run-in after the Millwall clash.

Ethan Ampadu and Rodon have done very well to make Struijk’s absence look like less of a blow, but this is still hugely disappointing for the side. He and Rodon had been so imperious, whilst Ampadu dominated midfield battles, and that trio were arguably the best defensive axis in the division prior to Struijk's blow.

Farke's lack of defensive options

With Charlie Cresswell temporarily frozen out recently, and Liam Cooper also suffering from injury problems of his own for much of the campaign, Farke was forced to tinker with the configuration of his side. He opted to move Ampadu back, allowing Ilia Gruev to come into midfield and shine so far in 2024.

Gruev's displays in the centre of the park may not have always been as consistently excellent as Ampadu's, but the Bulgarian has grown into his role in the pivot. However, worryingly, he is the only other defensive-midfielder at the club at present, with Ampadu having to fill in at centre-back.

Struijk is vastly superior in possession as one of the best ball-playing defenders in the division, and gives Leeds balance with a right and left-footer as well. It isn't to say Ampadu isn't capable and progressive on the ball himself, but he is one of the best midfielders in the league, so Farke would have arguably have put him back in his best position further forward, in spite of the good run of form and clean sheets since the turn of the year.

He is a player the German clearly loves, and the increased responsibility as captain also highlights that. Without him, the club have nine games in which to gain promotion, and they should still feel confident to do so, but any injury for more than a game or two to the likes of Ampadu, Rodon, and Gruev will be felt dramatically at the back.

There is not another analogue to Gruev, should he himself pick up any issues or suspensions, with Ampadu needed as part of a rock solid duo at centre-back. It would potentially mean Glen Kamara next to Archie Gray, but neither are an out-and-out defensive-minded midfielder, as both prefer the box-to-box role in Farke's system, where they can operate a bit higher up and carry the ball into attacking areas.

Championship's best defensive teams Table (stats correct as of gameweek 37) Team Goals Against Expected Goals Against (per FBref) Over/underperformance 1 Leeds United 28 30.9 +2.9 2 Leicester City 33 35.1 +2.1 3 West Bromwich Albion 36 38.7 +2.7 4 Bristol City 43 43.0 0 5 Coventry City 43 41.8 -1.2 6 Sunderland 45 43.2 -1.8

Neither Cooper nor Cresswell have shown enough consistently to be entrusted with plenty of consistent action at the back, and either coming in for Ampadu at centre-back would make Leeds weaker, even if Ampadu could step into midfield in Gruev's absence. The Welshman has featured in every single league game this season, though, and the club may be concerned that the sheer amount of action is going to catch up with him eventually.

Rodon would be the biggest loss potentially, as that would dictate Farke's hand being forced into Cresswell or Cooper's inclusion. Struijk's return may not have seen an immediate return to starting duty, but it would have, at the very least, given the German options in the deeper midfield and centre-back area that he is desperately crying out for.

Should the trio of Gruev, Ampadu, and Rodon remain fit, then the club can start thinking of Premier League football and next season; but any injury will cast doubt over their promotion hopes and threatens to derail the defensive solidity that has underpinned Leeds' success and the spine of their team all season.