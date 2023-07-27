Following the catastrophic combination of managerial instability and eventual relegation, last season was one that Leeds United will be desperate to forget sooner rather than later.

Their three-year stay back in the Premier League was concluded as they returned to the Championship alongside Leicester City and Southampton, though, as one era has now ended, a new one has opened up after the appointment of promotion specialist Daniel Farke, who twice guided Norwich City up to the top-flight.

Farke has arrived at a time where a fresh, and much-needed sense of dependability right from the very top has been welcomed to Elland Road too, with the new takeover of 49ers Enterprises promising to excite supporters and sculpt a more positive and cohesive environment within the club.

Indeed, one of the German's chief objectives this summer has been to successfully manage and navigate the inevitable squad exodus that has consumed Leeds in the wake of relegation, with numerous high-profile individuals such as Rodrigo Moreno, Marc Roca and Robin Koch among others all seeking pastures new.

Certain futures still naturally remain unresolved, but the situation of Pascal Struijk now appears much clearer following speculation regarding where he would be plying his trade next term.

What has been said about Pascal Struijk's Leeds United future?

At the beginning of last month, a squad overview from The Athletic's Phil Hay summarized the futures of the Leeds team and gave an indication of what was ahead for each player, with Struijk one of those primed to depart.

The report stated: "Nonetheless, there is a fair likelihood that Struijk is someone they’ll lose. Offers for him are anticipated."

It was easy to see why Struijk had been tipped to move on given his age and resale value at a time where Leeds have been fighting tooth and nail to offload assets and balance the wage bill amid the vastly contrasting financial climate that accompanies the second-tier, however, a recent admission from the player himself has turned the situation on its head.

Pascal Struijk on his Leeds United future

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Struijk sought to clear up any lingering doubts surrounding his future.

"I mean, my contract isn't till 2027 so I'm always ready to come back and then give my all for this club," he explained.

"So yes [I was always going to stay]."

How much of a boost is Pascal Struijk's admission for Leeds United?

The overarching goal for Leeds is to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking, which all begins at home to Cardiff City next Sunday.

Therefore, commitment is required to turn those ambitions into reality, and it is only advantageous to see a player that had been poised to move on express determination towards the challenge ahead.

With versatility and technical conformability nurtured from his days at Ajax and as part of a Marcelo Bielsa system, Struijk certainly has the potential to become a leading defensive operator at this level too, should he develop the elusive consistency that was sometimes absent within the top-flight.

And with the ever-nearing departure of Max Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach, Struijk's status as a staple of Farke's backline should be ensured also.