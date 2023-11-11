With four wins in their last five Championship matches, things have been going rather well for Leeds United of late.

Indeed, with the Whites finding consistency under Daniel Farke in recent weeks, the club now sit third in the Championship standings.

One key player in Leeds' season so far has been defender Pascal Struijk, who, after being linked with a move away from Elland Road following the club's relegation this summer, has gone on to play every league game under Farke so far.

Furthermore, in recent weeks, he has even captained the side, further highlighting his importance.

Leeds hit by Pascal Struijk injury blow

Unfortunately, though, the 24-year-old's Championship appearance tally looks set to remain at 15 for the foreseeable future, with boss Daniel Farke confirming an injury blow for him earlier this week.

When speaking to the media ahead of the Whites' Championship clash with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, Farke confirmed that the 24-year-old is set to undergo hernia surgery.

“Pascal Struijk will miss the game on Saturday," Farke told Leeds United club media.

“In the recent weeks and months he had a problem with a hernia, the last game was pretty painful so we decided to send him to London for surgery.

“It’s not too bad but he will miss this game, we hope to have him back after the international break.

“He’s got problems with both hernias, so it’s too early to speak about a time-frame and we will await the assessment.

“He delivered good performances even though he had these problems for months, but after the last game it was too painful.

“With so many games coming up it was a smart solution to use the international break to have time to recover. I hope he doesn’t miss too many games and will be available.”

Can Charlie Cresswell be Leeds United's silver lining?

Whilst the above is undoubtedly a big blow, looking at it positively, there could be one silver lining for Leeds United.

That being that it could afford young Whites' defender Charlie Cresswell a chance to play and impress Farke.

Charlie Cresswell's senior career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Played Goals Assists Leeds United 13 0 0 Millwall (Loan) 30 5 1 Stats correct as of 10/11/23

So far this season, Cresswell has been limited to just four Championship outings, only one of which has come from the start, despite signing a new deal with the club in the summer.

That deal, of course, came after Cresswell had a good loan spell at Millwall last season where he made 28 league appearances for the Lions under Gary Rowett.

Indeed, then, with Struijk out for the next match, and possibly more, Farke has a player in Cresswell with a decent level of Championship experience that he could turn to in the 24-year-old's absence.

Of course, Farke confirmed that Cresswell missed some sessions earlier this week for personal reasons, but did say that he hoped to have Cresswell back for Saturday's clash.

Whether or not Cresswell is ready this weekend, or the first match after the international break, if Farke hands him an opportunity to impress, and he does so, Struijk's injury could well have a silver lining.