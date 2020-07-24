‘Pascal Struijk’, ‘Alfie McCalmont’ – Huddersfield appoint Corberan: Could Leeds kids follow? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Carlos Corberan has left Leeds United and has taken over at Huddersfield Town, with his appointment at the John Smith’s Stadium confirmed yesterday.

Leeds have used Corberan as the link between the under-23s and first-team at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa, with the 37-year-old’s role a key one as a number of promising youngsters have debuted in the last two seasons.

Whilst the departure of Corberan is a slight blow for Leeds, they can use this ‘link’ with Huddersfield to their advantage and it would be little surprise to see a few of the club’s new generation heading across West Yorkshire.

Our writers discuss which personnel we could see following Corberan to Huddersfield on loan…

George Harbey

Leeds have a plethora of up and coming youngsters at the club who have massive potential and will have big futures at Elland Road, but you have got to think about what’s best for them in 2020/21 and that’s regular game time.

The only Leeds academy graduate I can see staying as part of Bielsa’s plans next season is Jamie Shackleton, who has made a large amount of appearances this season and not looked out of place in the side whatsoever.

Pascal Struijk impressed in the final three games of the season, and after getting to grips with the Championship, he could be a useful option for Huddersfield. He’s good on the ball, powerful, strong and quick, and whether he plays at centre-back or in defensive midfield for the Terriers, he could potentially be a decent option for Corberan.

You look at the likes of Robbie Gotts and Alfie McCalmont too, and you also feel that a loan move away could benefit them rather than stay sitting on the bench. Aapo Halme and Clarke Odour have both impressed in the Championship for Barnsley, so there is no reason as to why the pair can’t do the same if they leave on loan this summer.

Alfie Burns

This could work out to be excellent for Leeds, who can send their youngster to Huddersfield knowing Corberan is going to have their development in mind still.

For me, Alfie McCalmont is the player I want to see follow Corberan to Huddersfield.

The Northern Irish midfielder impressed in pre-season at Leeds last season, but Kalvin Phillips, Ben White and now Pascal Struijk have blocked his pathway in the first-team.

Yet, there’s still so much to like about McCalmont and he just needs a break. That isn’t going to come in the Premier League, but with Corberan at Huddersfield, it might just work out for him.

Alongside people like Lewis O’Brien, he’d really thrive, whilst Jonathan Hogg’s experience would undoubtedly bring on another side of the midfielder’s game.

Others will be in the mix too, but it’d be really good to see McCalmont get a 46-game loan under his belt with Corberan at Town.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

George Dagless

There are plenty of Leeds youngsters worth a look at and Corberan will know them well and what they need.

Among them, Henri Kumwenda, could be worth a look with him top scorer for the u18 side and the potential of Karlan Grant leaving means the Terriers will need attacking reinforcements. One factor to consider, though, would be his age and a senior pro alongside him might work out well.

Another worth considering is Niall Huggins. He worked his way into the u23 side last season under Corberan and offers plenty of industry and creativity. He’s a player that could benefit hugely if Corberan looks to impose a Bielsa-like approach at the club playing style-wise.

Leeds have a lot of good young players to pick from, though, and you can bet anything you like Corberan will sign a couple at least this summer on loan.