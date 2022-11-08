Pascal Chimbonda issues instruction to Antonio Conte ahead of Tottenham’s EFL Cup clash v Nottingham Forest

Former Tottenham Hotspur full-back Pascal Chimbonda has urged Spurs manager Antonio Conte to focus on more prestigious trophies than the EFL Cup, speaking to Lord Ping.

The North London outfit will fancy their chances of getting through to the next round despite being the visitors for tomorrow’s clash against Nottingham Forest, with Steve Cooper’s side currently sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

The Reds may have brought in several top-quality additions in the summer – but they have struggled to get going so far this season and will need to get points on the board sooner rather than later if they want to remain afloat in the top flight.

Quiz: Do Nottingham Forest and Derby County have these 12 things in common?

1 of 12 Nottingham Forest and Derby have both played in the Premier League in the last ten years? Yes No

With this, their respite from top-tier action for this tie will be much welcome, although they will be the underdogs in this third round tie with Spurs currently sitting in fourth place.

Conte’s side will have been disappointed with their 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at the weekend considering they had the home advantage – but still have a chance of competing for the league title, the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and the Champions League at this stage.

And with this in mind, Chimbonda is keen for Tottenham’s boss to put this upcoming clash in the East Midlands to the back of his mind.

He said: “When you’re a player, you want to win every trophy that is available to you. I think that winning the League Cup would give the team a boost.

“I think the ambitions of this team are different to the one I played in back in the day. This is a team that is in the Champions League and has ambitions to challenge for the title.

“Tottenham have spent a lot of money to challenge for the biggest prizes. Of course, winning it would be terrific for everyone at the club and for Conte, but I think the fans and the club expect more these days.

“When we won it, it was an unbelievable experience, but expectations around the club have increased since I was there. In the grander scheme of things, there are other targets that Tottenham should be focussing on now.”

The Verdict:

Conte was probably brought to Spurs to win trophies considering his previous success – and the EFL Cup is much better than nothing at this point so Conte should still be looking at this game as one to win.

Of course he has to focus on the league – but there’s a trophy up for grabs and Spurs’ boss will feel as though he will be able to win it despite the fact his team are only in the early stages of the competition.

Other big teams may decide to rest quite a few of their players – but there’s a chance for Tottenham to fire back at those that have mocked them in the past about their trophy cabinet and win some silverware.

They do have a decent amount of depth in quite a few additions though and there’s certainly the opportunity for them to blood some of those that aren’t regulars but still come out on top.

Djed Spence is one player that could be given a chance to shine along with many others – and those fringe players that could play tomorrow won’t be short of motivation to do well considering there are starting spots up for grabs in other competitions.