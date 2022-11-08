Pascal Chimbonda identifies saga involving Wigan Athletic as the worst moment of his career

Former Wigan Athletic player Pascal Chimbonda has identified the transfer saga that he was involved in during his time at the club as the worst moment of his career.

Chimbonda joined the Latics in 2005 following a spell with SC Bastia.

During what turned out to be his only season at the DW Stadium, the defender produced a host of impressive performances in the Premier League.

The defender featured in all but one of the club’s fixtures at this level as Wigan secured a 10th place finish in the top-flight.

Chimbonda also started for the Latics in their League Cup final defeat to Manchester United and was named in the PFA Team of the Year.

Following Wigan’s defeat to Arsenal in May 2006, Chimbonda submitted a transfer request just months after signing an improved four-year contract.

Wigan eventually sold Chimbonda to Tottenham Hotspur on transfer deadline day.

Making reference to this situation, the 43-year-old has now admitted that although the way he went about seeking an exit was wrong, he doesn’t regret handing in a request.

Asked to name the worst moment of his career in an interview with Lord Ping, Chimbonda said: “Definitely when I handed in my transfer request at Wigan.

“I didn’t really understand how that process worked in England and my agent didn’t give me the best instructions.

“I don’t regret handing in my transfer request after the final game of the season because ultimately I went and played for Tottenham and moved to a much bigger club.”

The Verdict

Chimbonda’s decision to ask to leave Wigan immediately after their clash with Arsenal unsurprisingly caused outrage with the club’s supporters as well as Paul Jewell who was their manager during this particular period.

Whereas a move to Spurs would be tempting to most players, the way Chimbonda went about securing this switch was naive.

In the first of his two spells with Tottenham, the right-back won the League Cup in 2008 as he featured in his side’s 2-1 victory over Chelsea.

Despite reaching several finals since this aforementioned clash, Spurs have not managed to add to their trophy collection.