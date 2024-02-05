Highlights Sunderland completed the signing of winger Romaine Mundle, who previously played for Standard Liege.

Mundle has a promising career, with impressive statistics in Premier League 2 and the Under-18s Premier League.

Mundle's arrival may indicate a plan for him to replace Sunderland's current star player, Jack Clarke, whose future at the club is uncertain.

Sunderland completed the signing of Standard Liege winger Romaine Mundle on deadline day.

Mundle, 20, made seven appearances for the Jupiler Pro League side during the first half of the season, however failed to hit the back of the net.

The winger has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Stadium of Light after previously coming through the youth system at Tottenham Hotspur.

Romaine Mundle's career statistics, as per transfermarkt Competition Matches Goals Assists Premier League 2 45 7 6 Under-18s Premier League 35 4 9 Jupiler League 7 0 0 Challenger Pro League 4 2 0

“Talented players like Romaine are highly sought after and we saw this first hand in the summer when he left Tottenham Hotspur," said Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.

"We didn’t anticipate him being available on a permanent basis, but when we sensed an opportunity, we moved quickly and decisively to make it happen - our ways of working and structure are a real strength in these moments."

Mundle set to replace Jack Clarke at the Stadium of Light?

Jack Clarke's Sunderland future is certainly up in the air - and Mundle could well have been brought in as a long-term replacement for the Black Cats' star man.

That's according to FLW's Black Cats fan pundit Jack Austwicke, who believes the club are preparing for Clarke's departure in the summer.

"I think it's definitely the Jack Clarke succession plan with Mundle," Austwicke told Football League World.

"Obviously, I haven't watched him before but I've seen glimpses. He looks like an exciting prospect, he looks like a decent player. Someone who can carry the ball well, similar to Jack Clarke really.

"So that could be part of the succession plan but for now it could be a plan to play them together and see how that goes. I think he will turn out to be a good signing and hopefully, we will see the best from him in the coming years when Clarke eventually leaves, which is probably as soon as this summer."

Will Jack Clarke exit Sunderland?

The 23-year-old has yet to agree to new terms with Sunderland and is certainly a man in demand.

Clarke is contracted until 2026 but could be sold during the 2024 summer window with his value at an all-time high.

The former Tottenham winger was subject to plenty of January interest with The Sun reporting that Italian giants Lazio lodged a £15million bid in the latter stages of the window.

West Ham United are also believed to have had a similar-sized bid knocked back. As interest in the winger grows, it feels as if it's a matter of if and not when he will eventually depart the North East.

Mundle's arrival is encouraging, but asking the 20-year-old to step into Clarke's shoes would be a big ask. If Sunderland did sell their star man, reinvestment into a high-profile replacement is the very least the fan base will expect.

With Clarke's future up in the air, it promises to be a summer of speculation at the Stadium of Light.