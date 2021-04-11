‘Part of the problem’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Garry Monk’s damning assessment

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the latest assessment from Garry Monk that the Owls’ squad are fragile mentally following their defeat at QPR.

The Owls were in need of repeating their impressive performance during their 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff City on Monday and of getting another three points to keep their survival hopes alive. However, they were unable to match the same levels of quality they displayed against Mick McCarthy’s side and instead fell to a 4-1 defeat.

The loss means that Darren Moore’s side are still seven points adrift of safety with just six games to play for them now. However, that could get even worse were Rotherham United to win some of the games they have got in hand some of which they play in mid-week. It is going to be a major task for them to survive the drop from here.

Are

1 of 17 1. The club first wore shirts with a badge in the 1960s True False

Monk knows all about the current squad of players having started off the campaign in charge before he was replaced by Tony Pulis. Speaking to Sky Sports, via the Sheffield Star, he suggested that the Owls are in a very tough situation now and that the players do lack a some mental strength when things go against them.

He said: “There’s no getting away from it, it’s a very difficult situation. That’s a big blow today, after the last game where they were so good.

“There’s no other way around it. There’s a fragility there in terms of the mentality to come through diversity.

“It’s a big cross to bear, but it’s one to have that toughness with it and that toughness hasn’t been there. There’s been a lot of changes, not a lot of consistency in messages and that sort of thing, but that’s what it is and you have to get on with that.”

Many Sheffield Wednesday supporters were spilt over these comments with one or two in agreement with his claims, but there were also others who were claiming that he is part of the reason why they are in the situation they are in.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

That toughness only got weaker every week he was there. He had the opportunity to address it in the summer and failed miserably. — Nathan Hanson (@Nath_Hanson) April 10, 2021

What did he do to change the mentality? Play fun games in training & talk a good game??

If you don't support players, provide the environment & tools to develop the mental side of things nothing changes. It's easy to slag players off, but they are a product of the environment — The Performance Mindset (@perform_mindset) April 10, 2021

Garry is part of the problem tbf. Also anyone notice before the game it was us/we and after the game it was them/they — Mr Veggie Kray (@veggiekrays) April 10, 2021

He is right unfortunately — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) April 10, 2021

And he did nothing to really address it. — Tom Griffiths (@griffiths_tom41) April 10, 2021

Says more about Monk than it does the squad. Your job is to get the best out of what you've got. Oh, and the team is worse since you had a summer to make all the changes you desired 👋🏻 #swfc https://t.co/rK1h98QQx7 — Jonathan Garnett (@jonogarnett) April 10, 2021

Perhaps if he brought in a decent keeper, there would not be panic every time the opposition attacked. He culpable for that at least — Matthew Brown (@Matthew60975500) April 10, 2021