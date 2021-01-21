Part of Barnsley’s January transfer plans revealed

Barnsley are enjoying a simply tremendous season under the guidance of Valerien Ismael.

Since replacing previous manager Gerhard Struber back in October, the Frenchman has turned the Tykes into top-six contenders when they were flirting with relegation prior to his appointment. However, Barnsley are currently going through a testing period having suffered three consecutive Championship defeats without scoring in 2021.

Barnsley have already added Carlton Morris to their squad, although Luke Thomas’ departure to Ipswich Town on loan means the Oakwell outfit have one less option in the strike department.

However, BBC Sheffield have revealed that following Thomas’ move to Portman Road for the rest of the season, Ismael wants to sign another striker to replace the youngster.

The Tykes still have a number of strikers in their squad in the shape of Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin, Victor Adeboyejo and Patrick Schmidt, but Ismael is clearly not taking any risks during this shortened season.

The Verdict Whilst Barnsley appeared well-covered upfront, despite Thomas’ lack of starts, he did feature 22 times in all competitions this season, and was a regular part of the squad. In that case, he clearly needs to be replaced, so whilst it might seem a slightly cautious approach from Ismael when they’ve already added Morris, I believe it’s a sensible decision, especially as he occasionally likes to start with the likes of Chaplin and Adeboyejo on the wing – meaning an injury to one of the front-three could cause problems.