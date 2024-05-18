Highlights Liam Manning likely to focus on adding younger players to Bristol City's squad for a sustained play-off push in the upcoming season.

Bristol City are one of several Championship clubs waiting for the official opening of the summer transfer window.

After guiding the Robins to an 11th-place finish in his first half-season at Ashton Gate, Liam Manning is preparing to take charge of his first summer and pre-season in charge of the club, which gives the former Oxford United boss a chance to continue moulding this squad into one he can very much call his own.

With the window still weeks away from opening, it remains to be seen which types of players City are looking to attract to their project as they look to mount a sustained play-off push in 2024/25.

However, the recent retained list showcases that Manning is set on adding a more youthful look to his side, with confirmation that Matty James, Andi Weimann, and Andy King will be released at the end of June after lengthy spells with the club.

One way Manning can breed young blood into his squad is via the loan market, and here at Football League World, we've highlighted three realistic Premier League loanees that could be acquired over the summer in the West Country.

Tim Iroegbunam

Tim Iroegbunam kicks off this list, having not received as much game time for Aston Villa as he would've envisaged.

Although it was clear part of this was down to the Villans needing to fulfil quota rulings when it came to competing in the UEFA Europa Conference League, it has partly stagnated the midfielder's overall development, as he has played just a bit-part role in all competitions.

However, given that the aforementioned King and James are both departing the club in the coming weeks, the 20-year-old does have prior Championship experience from his time at QPR, therefore proving a more than adequate replacement to fill such a void as a box-to-box midfielder in the centre of the park alongside the likes of Jason Knight and Max Bird.

Tim Iroegbunam's loan spell at QPR (2022/23) Total Matches Played 32 Matches Started 28 Goals 2 Touches per Game 40.7 Tackles per Game 2 Dribbled Past per Game 0.4 Duels Won per Game 5.2 All stats as per Sofascore

It could depend on who Villa add to their own midfield as to whether another temporary exit for the midfielder would be sanctioned, but it would be a smart move for all concerned.

Troy Parrott

Given the prior vested interest from SPFL giants Celtic and Rangers when it comes to homegrown starlet Tommy Conway, City could look to target loans from the top flight in the striking department.

And, despite his previous struggles at Championship level with Preston North End and Millwall, a temporary spell away from Tottenham Hotspur with Eredivisie oufit Excelsior has proved to be more than beneficial to Troy Parrott.

This season has already proven to be the 22-year-old's most prolific, and with still a year left on his contract in North London, second tier clubs could be hoping he's the answer to their goalscoring problems.

The Republic of Ireland international would be an ideal target on this particular front should Conway depart in the summer, especially with a point to prove at second tier level, as well as having minimal time to make an impression on Ange Postecoglu.

There is also the Manning connection, having impressed under the Robins boss while on loan at MK Dons in 2021/22.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand

Similarly to how Parrott could be a temporary replacement if Conway is to depart, Cameron Pring also has had admirers from north of the border, meaning that Manning may need to eye up another left-back.

Although this may be controversial given his recent Cardiff City connections, Josh Wilson-Esbrand represents the third and final potential loan deal on this list, having been a steady performer in a limited sample size of games under Erol Bulut.

The 21-year-old still has a lengthy period of time remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium despite other loan spells to the likes of Coventry City and Stade de Reims.

Having been capped twice by England U21 this season, it shows the potential in Wilson-Ebrand's game, and if successful, he could end up with a permanent move to fully kick start his career.

All things considered, the trio of players listed would represent smart and realistic loan deals for the Robins, and given Manning's track record with developing talents, they ought to consider it if City were to come circling.