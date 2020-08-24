Parkinson confirms talks as Sunderland eye new signing

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Danny Graham is a striker that the club has spoken to over a move as they eye a new forward, as quoted by Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats are facing up to another season in League One for 2020/21 and will be hoping that this is the one where they achieve promotion back into the Championship.

Certainly, they have a chance with some of the players that they have at the club but it seems fair to say that they still need to add in certain areas.

Up top, there could well be room for additions after their strikers proved to be goal-shy last season and it sounds as though Parkinson does want to add in the final third, with Graham having been spoken to by the club.

The manager revealed:

“We are piecing the squad together bit by bit, we have still got work to do and hopefully by the start of the season we will have added at least two more new faces.

“We want to get in another forward and Danny is one we have spoken to.”

The Verdict

Graham is an experienced EFL goal-scorer and was still producing the goods for Blackburn in the Championship last season so on a free he could be a fine signing for Sunderland ahead of the new campaign.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that this deal is going to be done but Black Cats fans may be hopeful that their club can draw him in for another stint on Wearside.