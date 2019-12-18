Parker set up to struggle at Fulham this season back in the summer: Comment

Scott Parker is staring down the barrel of a fourth-straight Championship defeat at Fulham and with his future on the line, it’s time to reflect on the ‘impossible job’ that he took on.

There was no grace in Fulham’s fall back down to the Championship this season – it was more of a plummet if truth be told. Parker was the unlucky man who was given the task of firing Fulham straight back into the promised land but as the season nears its midway point, the size and severity of the job has quickly been realised.

It was a promotion that’d been years in the making. Fulham, a once-proud Premier League team had spent one season too many in the second-tier and sang their hearts out like never before as they edged Aston Villa in the 2018 play-off final.

Their four-year hiatus in the Championship seemed like a scuff on their otherwise illustrious 140-year history and to ensure it remained just that, the Khan’s of Fulham spent over £100 million on players.

That’s right – the Khan’s were the ones who brought the likes of Zambo Anguissa, Jean Michael Seri and Alfie Mawson to Craven Cottage, not Slavisa Jokanovic, the man who actually got Fulham into the Premier League… and that’s where the problems began for Fulham.

Jokanovic was sacked in November last year with his (or rather Tony Khan’s) Fulham side winless in seven and dead last in the Premier League, only to be replaced by Claudio Ranieri and eventually Scott Parker before relegation, and the latter is the unfortunate one who’s been left to pick up the pieces.

Fulham’s calamitous transfer dealings in the last 18-months has succumbed them to a Championship future with no end in sight and Parker, a club legend, was thrown into the ring to take the inevitable backlash of their short-comings.

Parker was set-up to fail the minute he took the job and now, ten months and 33 games into his tenure, it looks like he could be heading on his way if results don’t differ.

His summer preparations were focused on how many he could get out of the club rather than in and because of that, he’s been forced to make full use of the loan-market. Whilst the likes of Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert have come in for the season and talisman Aleksandar Mitrovic has stayed for another, it’s still not ‘Parker’s Fulham’.

If Parker were to be sacked on Monday it wouldn’t come as much of a surprise to Fulham fans – he’s given it a good go under the circumstances but at the end of the day, the Khan’s run the rule at Craven Cottage.