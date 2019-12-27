Parker gives verdict on Fulham’s thriller with Luton Town

Scott Parker has praised the character of his Fulham team after they came from behind three times to draw 3-3 at Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.

The reverse fixture in October saw Fulham take all the points in an exciting five-goal game, and this one yesterday had fans on the edge of their seats as well.

Fulham had to come from behind three times to settle for a point at Kenilworth Road – Bobby Reid cancelled out Kazenga LuaLua’s opener in the first-half but Luton had the lead at the break through James Collins.

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored his first career hat-trick when Fulham beat Luton in October and scored his 18th of the Championship season in the second-half yesterday to make it 2-2.

Harry Cornick put Luton ahead with five-minutes remaining but Reid slammed home his third of the season, and second of the game in injury time to steal a point.

Speaking to www.fulhamfc.com after the game, Parker was critical of the goals conceded, but hailed his side’s character to come from behind:

“I was a little disappointed with the goals we’ve conceded – they had three shots on target and scored three goals. We put their goal under a lot of pressure, but their keeper pulled off some fantastic saves.

“The most pleasing thing for me was the character shown by the team, coming to a tough place and going one down – my team showed massive character, massive fight and a real determination.”

Fulham drop to 5th after the draw, with Brentford leapfrogging them into 3rd with their 3-1 win over Swansea City.

The verdict

Kenilworth Road is a tough place to go but for Fulham, a team supposedly chasing promotion, conceding three goals simply isn’t good enough.

It was a stark defensive performance from the one against Leeds previously – if Parker can instil some consistency then he’s on to a winner, but that’s easier said than done.