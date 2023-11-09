Highlights Leeds United's win against Leicester City is a big boost for their quest for automatic promotion in the Championship, showing Farke's managerial success.

Farke's tactical approach, focusing on a strong defense and aggressive press, has been key to Leeds' success against Leicester, showcasing his tactical flexibility.

Chairman Paraag Marathe's decision to appoint Farke is paying off, as Leeds' consistent performances and trajectory towards promotion highlight his success as a manager.

Leeds United sit in third-place in the Championship table under Daniel Farke, which will have Chairman Paraag Marathe of 49ers Enterprises feeling vindicated in his decision to appoint the German so far.

Leicester City were defeated by the Whites on Friday evening, and after Ipswich Town dropped points to both Rotherham United and Birmingham City in the last two games, the gap has closed up for Farke's men.

The Foxes came into this game as favourites considering they had won 13 of their 14 league matches, with their only Championship loss of the season before this game coming at home against Hull City.

Leeds went toe-to-toe with them and gave Enzo Maresca's side a run for their money and in the end, it was the visitors who took the three points at the King Power Stadium, with Georginio Rutter having the simple task of prodding home from close range in the 58th minute.

It was a big boost for them in their quest to secure automatic promotion, which would be the third for Farke in four seasons in the Championship, should he achieve it come May.

Having endured a nightmare under Marcelo Bielsa during their last time in the play-offs, they will be keen to avoid the possibility of similar happening and beat either Leicester, Ipswich, or both to a top-two finish.

In fact, between Ipswich and Leicester, they have lost just three games; two of which have come against Leeds, who seem to be in red-hot form under the tutelage of Farke and rapidly improving by the game.

How did Farke beat Leicester?

Farke's sides have tended to be fairly free-scoring and open at the back, but that has not been true with Leeds so far. They have the second-best defensive record behind Leicester, and whilst they have scored a good number of goals, it is their out of possession approach recently which has been most pleasing for Leeds fans.

He deployed an aggressive man-to-man press in attack and that quickly dropped into a more zonal mid-block outside of that when Leicester attempted to build the ball into the final third in their 3-2-4-1 shape in possession.

It nullified their final-third threats perfectly, highlighting that perhaps Farke is in fact a manager who has more flexibility and tactical acumen than first thought. With Norwich and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the German had less of a proactive approach out of possession, but that foundation is what allowed them to dominate the game against Leicester for around 70 minutes.

A base of Ethan Ampadu, Pascal Struijk, and Joe Rodon is giving him the core in which to build the side, but after a slightly stuttering start of two draws and a win in his first three games, Farke has turned Leeds into a far more consistent machine.

Paraag Marathe's Farke choice is paying off

Although there were other options Leeds looked at in the summer, such as the likes of Brendan Rodgers, Carlos Corberan, and Scott Parker - Farke always seemed the most sensible choice, given his record at second tier level previously. The decision from Marathe is paying dividends and should continue to do so on their current trajectory.

In terms of Leeds' record since matchday four, they have taken 26 points from the last 12 games, which gives them a PPG (points per game) tally of 2.17, which is bettered only by Ipswich (27 points - 2.25 PPG) and Leicester (30 points - 2.5 PPG) - and the gap is closing by the game.

Leeds' style of play in many games has also been to dominate the ball and possession, which Farke intends to continue implementing, but having that flexibility will aid them for this season as well as the next, too.

Being a team who are best at playing in transition, and better than any other in the league at present, whilst maintaining that solid defensive foundation could translate well for them in the Premier League.

If they can continue as they are, then Marathe will find he is Chairman of a Premier League side with a manager who has shown versatility, tactical flexibility, and a core that could keep Leeds in the top-flight at the first time of asking.