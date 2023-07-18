New Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has claimed that the Premier League ‘needs’ the club, as they look to win promotion this season.

49ers complete Leeds United takeover

After weeks of waiting, it was finally confirmed last night that the EFL had approved 49ers Enterprises’ takeover of Leeds United, with Marathe taking over the role as chairman after Andrea Radrizzani's exit.

As you would expect, he has made it clear that winning promotion is the target for Daniel Farke and the team this season, with Leeds starting the campaign as favourites to go up.

And, speaking to The Athletic, Marathe also stated that the Premier League would want Leeds to return at the first time of asking.

“I hate the fact that we didn’t get the chance to stay in the Premier League. But one thing it did show me. Everybody tells me that Leeds deserves to be in the Premier League because it is a big club and that is true.

“The Premier League needs Leeds. Call it whatever you want. The way we play. The tenacity in which we play. Our history. The Premier League needs us. They know that they need us because we make the league more special.

“There is something different about Leeds. It is not like these other clubs. A lot of these clubs have had great success. Better success than we have had. But we have something that they do not have. There is a movement beneath the surface, and I want to be a part of that movement and I cannot wait to see what that becomes in five, ten years.”

Does the Premier League need Leeds?

This is obviously a surprising thing to say considering Leeds have spent most of the past two decades in the second tier, but you can understand Marathe’s point. Leeds are a club with big support and a good history.

Comments like this can come across as arrogant to outsiders though, but the real point here is just a chairman talking up his own club, which happens all the time.

Will Leeds win promotion?

As Leeds know very well, the size of the club counts for little in football, so they will have to fight and battle if they are to go up this season. Having won the league twice at this level, Farke knows all about that, and he will make sure the team are ready for what will be a demanding season.

The 49ers will also be aware that work needs doing on the squad, and the early signs are positive in the sense that they are ready to back the manager with funds, as Ethan Ampadu prepares to join from Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £7m.

After talking the talk here, Marathe needs to do all he can to support Farke, and, as mentioned, the early signs are that he will do just that.

Farke’s men begin their Championship campaign with a game against Cardiff City at Elland Road on August 6.