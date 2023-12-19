Highlights Key Takeaways:

West Ham comes into the fixture against Liverpool with confidence, following their recent victories in the Europa League and Premier League.

West Ham has struggled in previous quarter-final ties but is determined to extend their cup run this season.

The predicted starting XI for West Ham includes Fabianski, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Benrahma, Fornals, and Bowen.

West Ham United round off the quarter-final action in the EFL Cup when they travel to the red half of Merseyside to take on Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

The Hammers come into this fixture with the Reds off the back of qualifying for the last-16 of the Europa League and most recently putting their horror show at Fulham behind them with a dominant 3-0 victory over Wolves in the Premier League last weekend.

EFL Cup Quarter-Final Draw Everton vs Fulham Port Vale vs Middlesbrough Chelsea vs Newcastle United Liverpool vs West Ham

A double from Mohammed Kudus and a strike by Jarrod Bowen against the Wanderers had West Ham back to their free-flowing best in the forward line, which provides a much-needed confidence booster as they aim to extend their cup run.

David Moyes’ men have reached this stage of the competition twice in the last three seasons but have been defeated in their last three quarter-final ties since getting to the semi-final all the way back in the 2013/14 campaign.

Here at Football League World, we predict West Ham’s starting XI for their clash at Anfield.

GK: Lukasz Fabianski

In between the posts continues to be Fabianski, who has deputised well for Alphonse Areola as the Frenchman continues to recover from a wrist problem.

The veteran has earned back-to-back clean sheets and should retain his spot for cup and Europa League matches, while Areola should return to the starting fold in the Premier League.

RB: Thilo Kehrer

Starting off the defence is Kehrer, with the German struggling to nail down a starting spot ahead of Vladimir Coufal this term.

However, with the hectic winter schedule approaching, Coufal is one of the names who is in line to be rotated, and the 27-year-old might be set for some much-needed minutes under his belt at full-back.

CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos

Mavropanos is another change in the XI, replacing Kurt Zouma.

The Greek has started both cup ties against Lincoln City and Arsenal which would suggest he will get another opportunity to impress.

CB: Nayef Aguerd

Partnering Mavropanos should be Aguerd, which would maintain the same central defensive partnership played against the Gunners.

The Moroccan international has been a prominent figure under Moyes so far this campaign and will be a key component to the Hammers maintaining a solid defensive unit and frustrating Liverpool on the evening.

LB: Aaron Cresswell

Cresswell could be the latest West Ham player to see some minutes in midweek at full-back.

The long-serving West Ham servant has made just three appearances all season after dropping down the pecking order but could be an option for Moyes to use as he looks to keep other senior players fresh for the Premier League run-in.

CM: Tomas Soucek

Beginning the midfield partnership is Soucek, who has played every minute of EFL Cup action so far this campaign.

The Czech Republic international will be responsible for protecting the back four and keeping the game as tight as possible but could also present himself as a force in the box from set piece situations.

CM: James Ward-Prowse

Partnering Soucek is Ward-Prowse, whose delivery from set pieces will be crucial to West Ham having a major goal threat at Anfield.

The 29-year-old has played just nine minutes during the competition but could see an increased number as we reach the latter stages of the competition.

RM: Mohammed Kudus

On the right flank comes Kudus, who continues to excite the West Ham faithful after his scintillating performance against Wolves.

The Ghanaian registered a brace on Sunday to get the Hammers back to winning ways in the league and is growing in confidence with each attacking contribution.

Kudus will aim to use his pace and direct running on the breakaway to cause the Liverpool defence a host of problems.

LM: Said Benrahma

On the opposite side comes Benrahma, who could displace Lucas Paqueta from the victory over Wolves.

The former Brentford winger has featured regularly in their Europa League encounters as well as starting both of their previous EFL Cup clashes.

With a significant number of minutes needed to maintain his match sharpness, the Algerian should earn another midweek start.

CAM: Pablo Fornals

Fornals has the chance to slot into the number 10 role with Ward-Prowse dropping deeper into central midfield.

The Spaniard has received plenty of game time in the Europa League which could transpire into the EFL Cup with the potential of Moyes rotating his XI.

ST: Jarrod Bowen

Leading the line should be England international Bowen, who has a fabulous record of away day goalscoring.

Bowen notched his 10th goal of the campaign against Wolves for his fourth goal in six top-flight games, with seven of those strikes this season coming on the road.

With the frontman in such impressive form in front of goal, Bowen will need to remain his clinical self for when the chances present themselves.