Former Sunderland boss, and football legend, Paolo Di Canio has revealed his thoughts on the current situation that Sunderland find themselves in.

The Wearside-based team are without a permanent manager as things stand, after the sacking of Michael Beale. The former Queens Park Rangers manager had been in charge for just over 60 days before being dismissed from his post.

The on-the-pitch decisions are now being made by interim manager Mike Dodds, who took that position between Tony Mowbray's sacking and Beale being appointed. He's lost his first two games since returning to the role, and their play-off hopes are slowly drifting away from them.

Di Canio, who kept Sunderland up in his first part-season as manager of the Black Cats, has shared his feelings on the state of affairs at the Stadium of Light.

Paolo Di Canio on Sunderland's current standings

At an autograph signing, the former Italian international was caught on camera talking about the club, and what he felt about how they are doing.

He was asked about the success of last season, and how he felt they were doing in this one, and he said: "During the season they have done a good job because it's obvious when you are close to the top six that you are doing well. But in this moment, they need to push more obviously, you know, because I can't imagine Sunderland not playing in the Premier League because of their supporters, their fans, the stadium. They are absolutely amazing, and they deserve to play in the Premier League."

Paolo Di Canio's time as Sunderland manager

The Italian came in and steadied the ship, on the football side, for the club in a time of real turmoil. That's not to say that it was a seamless appointment. He joined, after Martin O'Neill was sacked, with the baggage of the past political statements he had made, including one such proclamation to Italian news outlet Ansa that he was a: "fascist, not a racist." David Miliband, the vice-chairman at the time, resigned due to Di Canio's appointment, and there were further issues that came with him being named as the club's manager.

He joined on the 31st March 2013, and after a loss to Chelsea in his first match in charge, he led the team to victory over Newcastle United in the Tyne-Wear derby. Sunderland won their following game too, against Everton, at home. This would end up being the club's last win of the season, but it was enough to keep them up.

He had to try and climb an uphill battle in the following campaign. They had lost the likes of Stehpane Sessegnon, Simon Mignolet, and James McLean in the summer window, and the team picked up one point in their first five games, leading to Di Canio's dismissal.

Sunderland need to try and find purpose in this season

The sooner they can get their permanent manager decision made and confirmed, the easier this summer transfer window will be. Their run of form does nothing to suggest that they are going to be able to leap the teams in front of them to make the play-offs, so there has to be an element of thinking towards next season.

Championship Table (As it stands March 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Coventry City 35 10 51 10 Sunderland 35 6 47 11 Cardiff City 35 -8 47 12 Watford 35 2 44 13 Bristol City 35 -1 44 14 Middlesbrough 34 -4 44 15 Swansea City 35 -11 42 16 Plymouth Argyle 35 -6 40

Sunderland are going to find it tough to keep hold of the likes of Jack Clarke, who has been linked with a move to some Premier League teams, so they need to have a clear plan of action in case they do lose key players like him. Luckily, but also unluckily, they are going to be without him for about six weeks due to an ankle injury, so they can start to see how they function without him, and what areas would need to be improved using the money that they would receive from selling him.

At this stage, planning for the 2024/25 campaign, and working out the best way forward, is what should be most important to them.