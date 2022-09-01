Panutche Camara’s first words after sealing move to Ipswich Town from Plymouth Argyle

Panutche Camara has admitted that he is looking forward to representing Ipswich Town in League One after sealing a move to Portman Road.

As confirmed by Ipswich’s official website, Camara has joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Plymouth Argyle.

The midfielder is set to stay with the Blues until 2024 after putting pen-to-paper on a two-year deal.

Ipswich possess the option to extend Camara’s deal for another 12 months.

The 25-year-old is the second player to make a move to Ipswich on deadline day.

The Blues have also secured the services of Gassan Ahadme for an undisclosed fee from Burton Albion.

Certainly no stranger to life at this level, Camara featured regularly for Plymouth in this division last season as his former side narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

After rejecting an offer of a new contract from Argyle earlier this year, Camara failed to make an appearance for the club during the early stages of the current term due to issues with his fitness.

Reflecting on his switch to Ipswich, Camara has revealed that he can’t wait to get started and meet the club’s fans.

Speaking to the club’s website, Camara said: “This is a great opportunity for me.

“Everything has come about very quickly, but it was really good to speak to the manager and I appreciate how he wants me here.

“He told me good things about the team and he knows what I can bring to the squad.

“I have enjoyed my time in English football but I am looking forward to this next step.

“I am so happy to be here.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet the fans, as well as everyone that is part of the Club.”

QUIZ

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a superb bit of business by Ipswich as Camara demonstrated in the previous campaign that he is more than capable of delivering the goods at this level.

In the 40 league appearances that he made for Plymouth, the midfielder provided 10 direct goal contributions and averaged a WhoScored match rating of 7.00.

Providing that he is able to maintain his fitness during the remainder of the current term, the midfielder could potentially play a key role in the club’s push for promotion.

Currently second in the League One standings, Ipswich will be looking to secure all three points in their showdown with Accrington Stanley this weekend.