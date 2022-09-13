Panutche Camara update emerges ahead of Ipswich Town’s clash with Bristol Rovers

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has revealed that Panutche Camara is set to undergo surgery on a groin injury which will keep him out of action for a few weeks.

The Blues opted to bolster their options in the heart of midfield on transfer deadline day by signing Camara for an undisclosed fee from Plymouth Argyle.

The 25-year-old, who signed an initial two-year deal at Portman Road, has yet to make his debut for his new side as a result of this aforementioned result.

In the absence of Camara, McKenna decided to utilise Sam Morsy and Lee Evans in central midfield during the club’s recent victory over Accrington Stanley.

Ipswich will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the League One campaign by securing a positive result in their showdown with Bristol Rovers this evening.

Currently top of the third-tier standings, the Blues will unquestionably fancy their chances of picking up all three points in front of their supporters.

Ahead of this clash, McKenna has shared an update on Camara.

Speaking to the club’s official website about the midfielder, McKenna said: “Panutche needs a little bit of time.

“He’s going to have a small bit of work done around the groin area, and it should be a few weeks on the sidelines but nothing more than that.

“We knew coming in that he had a little issue and the medical team has made a decision that will help him have a clear run at the rest of the season.

“He’s a player with a really good record, and he hasn’t had many injuries, so the last thing we want is something lingering over him.

“He’ll miss a few weeks but will then be fit and ready and a big addition for the rest of the year.”

The Verdict

Ipswich will be hoping that Camara will be able to make a swift recovery from this issue as he has shown during his career that he is capable of delivering the goods at this level.

A stand-out performer for Plymouth last season, Camara provided 10 direct goal contributions in the third-tier as his former side narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

The midfielder also made 2.1 tackles and completed 1.5 dribbles per game as he averaged an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.00 in League One.

By replicating these performances in an Ipswich shirt later this year, Camara could go on to play a key role for the club as they aim to sustain a push for automatic promotion.