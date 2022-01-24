Panutche Camara starts: The predicted Plymouth Argyle XI to face Fleetwood on Tuesday night

Plymouth Argyle have lost their last two League One outings at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday and Lincoln City.

Both results are forgivable given the recent form of the two sides, however if Argyle are going to haul themselves back into the top six anytime soon, their trip to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening is a must win game.

The Cod Army have also been in fine form of late, but saw their surge up the table halted by a 2-0 defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

Morecambe’s surprise victory over Wycombe Wanderers at the weekend, cut the gap between Stephen Crainey’s men and the bottom four to just one point, which they will be hoping to extend at Highbury Stadium.

Here, we are predicting one change from the Argyle that lost out to the Imps to make the trip to Fleetwood on Tuesday evening…

There has been a consistent formula to Argyle’s success this season under both Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher and that will remain despite back-to-back losses.

Panutche Camara replaces Jordan Houghton for the Fleetwood test after the latter came off with an ankle injury against Lincoln.

Quiz: Can you name which club Plymouth Argyle signed these 28 midfielders from?

1 of 28 Conor Grant Leeds United Wolves Everton Crystal Palace

Camara has recently returned from his international exploits with Guinea-Bissau at the Africa Cup of Nations, but should be ready to start at Highbury Stadium, the energy he brings in central areas should enable Argyle to avoid defeat against the Cod Army.

Ryan Hardie and Danny Mayor will likely miss the match, at least from the start, but are both expected to be back in the fold very soon.