Ever since Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna confirmed that the club would be looking to loan out Panutche Camara this season, there have been some interesting rumours swirling around the midfielder.

Indeed, in recent days, several clubs were linked with his signature, including Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, as well as League One clubs Charlton Athletic and Peterborough United.

Well, of those clubs, it is League One side Charlton who have won Panutche Camara's signature, with an official club statement confirming the news on Tuesday.

An official Charlton club statement read: "Charlton Athletic are delighted to announce the signing of Panutche Camará on a season-long loan from Ipswich Town."

Why did Panutche Camara join Charlton Athletic?

In recent days, rumours surfaced that Camara had pulled out of a loan deal with Sheffield Wednesday, one of the teams previously reported as interested in his services.

It was fascinating, then, to hear just why he had joined Charlton for the season, following that reported Wednesday snub.

"First of all, I would like to thank Charlton for the opportunity to join this football club," Camara told Charlton Athletic club media.

"My conversations with the manager were very good.

"He showed me the project and that’s why I signed.

"I can’t wait to start and meet the fans.”

What have Charlton Athletic said about Panutche Camara's signing?

It sounds as though discussions with Charlton boss Dean Holden were key to Camara heading to The Valley, and Holden himself sounds equally as pleased to have got the deal done.

"Pan is an excellent addition as he offers us something different in the middle of the park," Holden explained to Charlton Athletic club media.

"He’s a good ball carrier who plays with real dynamism and is equally adept in both his defensive and attacking responsibilities.

“He’s a player I’ve admired for a long time for his selfless attitude to do what’s required for the team and his willingness to leave absolutely everything out on the pitch.

"I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Club CEO Peter Storrie also took time to comment on Camara's signing in the official club statement, making clear Charlton's top six ambitions this season.

“Panutche is our fourth signing of the summer following the additions of Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones and Alfie May and, like those players, he has shown he is a very good player at this level." Storrie told Charlton Athletic club media.

"He is a player we’ve had our eye on for a while and there was interest from elsewhere in signing him, so I’m pleased he has chosen to join us.

"He gives us something different in midfield, which was important as we continue to build a squad that we believe can challenge for a top-six place this season.”

When does Charlton's League One campaign start?

Panutche Camara, Dean Holden and everyone at Charlton Athletic are no doubt excited for the new season which is now just around the corner.

Charlton kick off their League One campaign with a home match at The Valley versus Leyton Orient.

The clash is scheduled for August 5th, with kick-off currently set for 3PM.