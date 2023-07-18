Midfielder Panutche Camara took to social media to share a message with Charlton Athletic fans after completing his season-long loan move from Ipswich Town.

Camara had been linked with a move to newly-promoted Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, but according to journalist Rob Staton, the Tractor Boys were reluctant to allow him to join a second tier rival.

Peterborough United were also said to be keen on Camara, but the Addicks have won the race for his signature.

After an impressive three-year stint with Crawley Town, Camara made the move to Plymouth Argyle in August 2020, scoring 10 goals and registering 10 assists in 95 games for the Pilgrims.

He joined Ipswich last summer for a fee in the region of around £500,000, but he endured an incredibly frustrating campaign with injury limiting him to just four appearances in all competitions.

What did Dean Holden say about the signing of Panutche Camara?

Camara becomes Charlton's fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Harry Isted from Luton Town, Lloyd Jones from Cambridge United and Alfie May from Cheltenham Town and manager Dean Holden was delighted to get the deal over the line.

"Pan is an excellent addition as he offers us something different in the middle of the park. He’s a good ball carrier who plays with real dynamism and is equally adept in both his defensive and attacking responsibilities," Holden told the club's official website.

"He’s a player I’ve admired for a long time for his selfless attitude to do what’s required for the team and his willingness to leave absolutely everything out on the pitch. I’m really looking forward to working with him."

How did Panutche Camara react to his Charlton Athletic move?

Camara shared a message with Addicks fans on Twitter, simply reacting in one word after his switch to The Valley was announced.

In his first interview after joining the club, Camara revealed that Holden's project was a big factor in his decision to make the move.

"First of all I would like to thank Charlton for the opportunity to join this football club. My conversations with the Manager were very good. He showed me the project and that’s why I signed. I can’t wait to start and meet the fans," Camara told the club's official website.

Is Panutche Camara a good signing for Charlton Athletic?

Camara is an excellent addition for the Addicks.

While he struggled with injury last season, he has demonstrated his quality at League One level previously with Plymouth and if he can stay fit, he will be a huge asset.

Charlton already have good options in midfield such as George Dobson, Scott Fraser, and Jack Payne, but Camara adds further strength in depth and competition for places in the middle of the park.

It has been an impressive summer of recruitment at The Valley, with Holden bring in players with a proven track record of performing in the third tier and the 43-year-old looks to be building a squad that could potentially challenge for promotion.

Camara is a statement signing from the Addicks and if Holden can secure a few more additions of a similar standard, his side will certainly be a force in League One next season.