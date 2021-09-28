Palmer starts: The predicted Bristol City XI to face Millwall tomorrow night

Bristol City will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run to six games when they take on Millwall at the Den tomorrow evening.

Nigel Pearson’s side have found their feet in recent weeks and though they’re not quite at top gear yet, the progress they’ve made since their torrid finish to last season is clear to see.

A 2-1 win away at QPR was followed up by a 1-1 home draw to Fulham at the weekend and the Robins will no doubt be pleased to have take four points from those two games against sides that have started the season strongly.

Their opponents tomorrow night have not been quite as impressive and sit 19th in the table after an underwhelming start to 2021/22.

Millwall secured their fifth Championship draw on the bounce on Saturday against Nottingham Forest highlighting how structured they’ve been despite often struggling in the final third.

That will provide Pearson with some decisions to make ahead of tomorrow night and with that in mind, we’ve outlined how we think he’ll line up his City side…

Dan Bentley has been back to his best over the past week or so, producing impressive performances against both the R’s and Fulham, and the Robins captain will start between the sticks – bar any unforeseen circumstances.

Given the aerial threat that Millwall possess – with half of their Championship goals coming from set pieces this term – it would be no surprise to see Pearson opt for the 3-5-2 formation that served him well on his side’s last trip to London.

A back three of Nathan Baker, Rob Atkinson, and Tomas Kalas should give City a solid foundation while Jay Dasilva and George Tanner could get the nod as the two wing-backs.

Assistant manager Curtis Fleming has suggested that Joe Williams is fit enough to return to the starting XI after his brilliant cameo against Fulham and he may start alongside the ever-present Matty James in the deeper midfield roles.

Have Bristol City ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Have Bristol City ever won the FA Cup? Yes No

Kasey Palmer’s goal off the bench earned City a point on Saturday and his display may well be enough to see him return to the starting line-up – with Han-Noah Massengo currently sidelined due to injury and Pearson looking for a way to break through a solid Millwall backline.

Nahki Wells may have got the nod against Fulham but away from home it would be a shock to see the Robins boss move away from his preferred forward duo of Andi Weimann and Chris Martin.

They’ve scored seven Championship goals between them this term and will likely need to add to that tally if the visitors are to come away with three points.