Palmer starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to play Stoke on Tuesday night

Barnsley’s survival hopes were dented significantly by their 2-0 defeat to relegation rivals Derby County on Saturday but the Tykes don’t have time to lick their wounds.

Poya Asbaghi’s side are back in action tomorrow evening against Stoke City at Oakwell, with time running out for them to climb out of the bottom three.

Barnsley are six points adrift of safety as things stand but do have games in hand over the teams above them, which could be a vital advantage.

Their first chance to capitalise will come at Oakwell tomorrow against a Stoke side in freefall, having lost three on the bounce and slid into the bottom half of the table.

But the Potters will be viewing tomorrow evening’s game as a perfect opportunity to get back to winning ways and cannot be underestimated given the quality in their squad.

With that in mind, we’ve outlined the starting XI we believe Asbaghi will name for Stoke’s visit…

Brad Collins remains Barnsley’s first choice option between the sticks and should reprise his role for the visit of Stoke.

Keeping the likes of Josh Maja and Tyreese Campbell quiet will not be an easy task for the Tykes but their backline is likely to be unchanged.

With Jordan Williams ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury, Callum Brittain should start at right-back once again making up a back four that also includes Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, and Remy Vita.

Asbaghi may look to shore things in the centre of the park by opting for the more defensive Romal Palmer over Josh Benson or Matty Wolfe, with Claudio Gomes the other player to get the nod in holding midfield.

Ahead of that duo, Domingos Quina, Amine Bassi, and Callum Styles are a quality trio that could cause an out of sorts Stoke side some issues.

Carlton Morris will be looking to add to his tally – currently four goals from 17 appearances – when he starts up top once again.

Every point is going to be vital for Barnsley from here on in but securing all three against the Potters would be the perfect response from Saturday’s disappointment.