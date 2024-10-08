Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has backed Mark Robins to turn things around at Coventry City and recover from a disappointing start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign.

The Sky Blues were widely tipped among the promotion reckoning heading into the new season, with many supporters fancying their chances after years of steady progression and a breathtaking run to last term's FA Cup semi-finals.

Coventry supporters in particular had good reason to be excited, although they have been left underwhelmed by their side's inability to get up to speed so far.

City have won just twice from their opening nine matches of the season, with three of the last four ending in defeat. Coventry's latest loss came on Saturday afternoon, where they were beaten on home turf by Sheffield Wednesday with Shea Charles scoring a 93rd-minute winner.

They now find themselves in 20th position, just three points above bottom-placed Cardiff City.

EFL Championship bottom-six standings, as of October 7 Pos. Team P GD Pts 19th Preston North End 9 -5 9 20th Coventry City 9 -3 8 21st Luton Town 9 -7 8 22nd QPR 9 -7 7 23rd Portsmouth 9 -11 5 24th Cardiff City 9 -14 5

However, Coventry are still only eight points away from the play-offs and they have been tipped to return to the right end of the division as the season goes on by Palmer, who also believes that the growing division surrounding Robins' future at the club should be put to rest.

Carlton Palmer's Coventry City, Mark Robins prediction

Despite Coventry's rough patch of form, they have been predicted to enjoy a turnaround and propel themselves back towards the play-offs. Supporters are beginning to ask serious questions of long-serving manager Robins, who has inspired his side's successful recent history, but Palmer has stated that there should not be any uncertainty or unrest regarding his tenure.

"Coventry City are on eight points, only two places above the relegation zone but equally they're only eight points off the play-offs," Palmer told Football League World.

"Obviously Coventry are in 20th position in the league. I was at the game on the weekend and everybody knows I'm a massive Sheffield Wednesday supporter, I thought Coventry didn't deserve to lose the game.

"Wednesday will feel that they've been unlucky this season and should have more points on the board, but whenever I watch a game I go off goalkeepers and who has been busier.

"Wednesday's goalkeeper [James Beadle] made two outstanding saves in the game, so Coventry were very unlucky. I didn't think they deserved to win the game but they certainly didn't deserve to lose, so a draw would've been a fair result.

"Listen, I don't think Mark Robins should be under any kind of pressure with the job he's done at Coventry. This is the first year where there's been stability, he's always had to rebuild the club every year, they sold Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer [to Sporting CP and Sheffield United in 2023] - two really top-drawer players you've had to replace.

"We all know what Robins will do, two or three wins will push you up the table. Again, I believe Coventry will be in and around the play-offs come the end of the season, so there should be no talk about Robins and his job, it should be a case of letting him get on and do his job as he's always done.

"I'm sure they're going to have a successful season again."

Coventry City's upcoming matches

Coventry will not be in action for the next two weeks owing to the October international break.

That lay-off should afford ample time for Robins, his coaching staff and the playing squad to collectively come together and plan just how they intend on stopping the rut, which must be arrested sooner rather than later.

They do, however, have a favourable upcoming fixture schedule which perhaps adds increased pressure. Coventry will return from the international break with a triple-header against Preston North End, QPR and Luton Town, all of whom currently sit in close proximity in the bottom-six.

It does feel as though those three fixtures could be make or break for Coventry - or even Robins - as there are certainly points up for grabs, and they must use it as an opportunity to spark a turnaround in fortunes in order to salvage their ambitions of competing for promotion.