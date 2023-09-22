Wrexham will be looking to break into the automatic promotion places when they travel to Edgeley Park to face Stockport County this weekend.

Phil Parkinson’s men currently sit outside the top three on goal difference after taking 15 points from their opening eight league games, with the Red Dragons currently on a three-game winning run in the fourth tier.

The Welsh outfit have kept three clean sheets in their last four matches and while the backline seems to have become watertight, it will face its toughest test against last season’s play-off finalists, who in recent weeks have seen a resurgence in form after an underwhelming start.

With another opportunity to climb up the League Two table, Football League World predicts who we think will make up the starting XI for Wrexham in the Northwest on Saturday afternoon.

GK: Mark Howard

Starting between the posts should be Mark Howard, who has been the next in command since the retirement of Ben Foster.

The experienced 37-year-old has started their last four League Two outings and should retain his place once again.

RWB: Ryan Barnett

Slotting in at right wing back is Ryan Barnett, with the 23-year-old featuring in six of their opening eight games so far this campaign.

With Barnett capable of playing as a defender or winger on the right side, this role strikes the perfect balance between his offensive and defensive capabilities.

CB: Aaron Hayden

Starting off the central defence is Aaron Hayden, who only started his second game of the season in last weekend’s 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

With the nature of the win and a clean sheet secured, Hayden is likely to keep his place in order to continue the forward momentum.

CB: Ben Tozer

Next up is Ben Tozer, who has been a mainstay for the Welsh side since his arrival from Cheltenham Town back in the 2020/21 season.

The Plymouth-born man has not missed a single match heading into this weekend since the start of the last campaign and is certain to be one of the first names on the teamsheet for Parkinson.

CB: William Boyle

Partnering Hayden and Tozer should be summer arrival William Boyle, who has started off his career at the Racecourse Ground in fine fashion since joining from Huddersfield Town.

The 28-year-old has already netted twice from seven appearances with the 6 ft 3 in defender a potent weapon from dead ball situations.

LWB: James McClean

On the left-hand side of the defence comes James McClean, whose attacking ability is also able to flourish in this five-back formation.

The Republic of Ireland international is yet to be handed a consistent run of starts following his move from Wigan Athletic but after grabbing an assist last week against Grimsby, he could be handed another chance to impress.

CM: Luke Young

Starting off the three-man midfield is club captain Luke Young, who has been a regular starter for the League Two side during his current five-year stint at the club.

With his leadership skills and versatility in abundance, Young is seen as an essential part of the group.

CM: Thomas O’Connor

Next is Thomas O’Connor, who made 29 appearances during their promotion winning campaign from the National League last season.

After originally being deployed as a centre-back in their opening day defeat to MK Dons, the former Southampton academy graduate has been moved into a defensive midfield role and has looked much more comfortable.

While contributing to Wrexham’s uptake in results, he should start again to offer much needed protection to the backline.

CM: Elliot Lee

Next up is attacking midfielder Elliot Lee, who is on a sensational run of form in front of goal.

The 28-year-old has recorded seven goals and two assists from his opening eight matches which included him netting Wrexham’s third goal last Saturday afternoon.

With Lee appearing to be the clubs’ most dangerous threat going forward presently, he should be able to retain his place and aim to add to his tally.

ST: Sam Dalby

The one change to the Wrexham XI sees Sam Dalby replace Ollie Palmer, which could be a controversial decision given the latter netted the opening goal last weekend.

However, Dalby had an effective impact off the bench last time out against Grimsby by claiming the assist for their third goal, with his impressive cameo staking a claim for a spot back in the XI after previous starts against Tranmere and Doncaster.

With this providing a selection dilemma heading into the weekend, Parkinson could decide to hand the 23-year-old another chance from the get-go, with the striker still looking to notch his first goal of the season.

ST: Paul Mullin

Rounding off the XI is Paul Mullin, who recorded his first start of the season against Grimsby after making his return from a punctured lung injury sustained in pre-season.

The Merseyside-born striker was one of the key reasons to Wrexham’s record-breaking promotion, with him netting 38 goals from 46 National League games.

With a host of experience already in League Two with the likes of Morecambe and Cambridge United, the 28-year-old looks set to pose a dangerous threat to Stockport’s defenders as he works his way back to full fitness.