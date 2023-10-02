Highlights Key takeaways:

Wrexham's recent form includes a draw and a loss, and they'll be looking for a more relaxed game against Mansfield Town.

Arthur Okonkwo is expected to start as goalkeeper, despite conceding three goals in his first League Two game.

Paul Mullin, who has been scoring goals recently, is likely to start as the forward for Wrexham.

Wrexham are back in League Two action on Tuesday night as they travel to face Mansfield Town.

The Welsh side have made a strong start to the League Two campaign, winning three of their last five games.

However, the Red Dragons have hit a bit off a poor run, as they have lost one and drawn one of their last two games.

Their most recent game was Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Crewe Alexandra, a game that saw Wrexham come from behind three times. It looked like Crewe were going to take all three points, but Steven Fletcher rescued a point in the dying moments.

It was another fascinating game to remember at the Racecourse Ground, but Wrexham and Phil Parkinson will be hoping for a much more relaxing evening on Tuesday night.

As the game edges ever closer, here at Football League World, we have looked at the possible starting XI for Wrexham against Mansfield Town…

GK: Arthur Okonkwo

Okonkwo started his first League Two game for Wrexham on Saturday, and while the club conceded three goals, it is unlikely Okonkwo is going to lose his place.

Therefore, for this game, it is expected that the Arsenal loanee will start between the sticks once again.

CB: Aaron Hayden

Hayden missed the first five league games but has been a presence in the defence ever since, and that is likely going to continue on Tuesday night.

CB: Ben Tozer

Tozer has started and finished every league game this season, and in this clash against two promotion hopefuls, he will be expected to lead from the back once again.

CB: Will Boyle

Boyle missed the club’s first league game, but for the other nine fixtures, he has started and finished all of the games.

Boyle and Tozer will be relied upon by Parkinson as he looks to solve their recent defensive issues.

RWB: Andy Cannon

Cannon has struggled to feature much for Wrexham this season, given the options the club has in the middle of the pitch.

However, he could start on Tuesday, as Wrexham are without Ryan Barnett following his red card against Crewe. Therefore, Cannon may be utilised in the right-wing back role.

CM: James Jones

Jones started as a regular for Wrexham, but in recent weeks he has found himself in and out of the starting XI.

He started against Crewe, and he may be offered another starting role in this game against Mansfield.

CM: George Evans

Evans joined the Welsh side late in the window and has been building his fitness with cameos off the bench.

The midfielder got his first start on Saturday, and given the experience he offers, he could keep his place for this highly anticipated game.

CM: Elliot Lee

Lee has been a standout performer for Wrexham this season, and he is one of a few that you would expect to play most weeks.

Tuesday is no different. Lee will be expected to start in midfield, a role that suits him well as he can drift around the two strikers.

LWB: James McClean

McClean is another player who seems to have nailed down a role in this Wrexham team, and he will be expected to start yet again in midweek.

The Irishman has the ability to play in the left-wing back role, as he can offer his ability to go forward as well as help out defensively.

ST: Steven Fletcher

This could be another change that Parkinson makes, taking Ollie Palmer out of the team and starting Fletcher, who rescued the side on Saturday.

The 36-year-old has yet to start for the League Two side, but his goal on Saturday may have just earned him his chance.

ST: Paul Mullin

When he is fit, it is always expected that Mullin will start for Wrexham. The forward is playing catch-up given that he missed the start of the season.

However, he has been among the goals in recent weeks, and Parkinson will hope that continues on Tuesday.