Highlights Wrexham needs to improve their defensive performance as they have conceded 23 goals, the second-highest in the fourth tier.

Wrexham's away form needs significant improvement as they have only won one league game on the road.

Steven Fletcher could make his first start for Wrexham as he aims to secure a regular starting spot after scoring his first goal for the club.

Wrexham will be looking to end a run of three games without a win when they travel to face Crawley Town at Broadfield Stadium this weekend.

As we approach just under a quarter of the season in, the Red Dragons find themselves on the periphery of the play-off places, taking 17 points from their opening 11 league matches.

In a first meeting between the pair since 2011, Phil Parkinson will have to make sure he can turn around his teams’ leaky defensive line, with 23 shipped so far this term - the second-highest amount in the fourth tier.

In addition, the Welsh outfit need to make significant improvements to their away form, with their only league victory on the road coming at 22nd place Tranmere Rovers.

Here at Football League World, we predict the Wrexham starting XI in West Sussex on Saturday afternoon.

GK: Arthur Okonkwo

Starting between the posts is Arthur Okonkwo, who displaced the more experienced Mark Howard in their last two fixtures.

After contributing to just the Red Dragons second clean sheet of the season, the Arsenal loanee should keep his place as he looks to continue his breakthrough in League Two.

RCB: Aaron Hayden

Starting off the central defence is Aaron Hayden, who has started the last four games of the season since their 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town.

Due to solidifying his place in the back three under Parkinson, Hayden is expected to start again.

CB: Ben Tozer

Up next is Ben Tozer, who has been a mainstay for the Welsh side since his arrival from Cheltenham Town back in the 2020/21 season.

The Plymouth-born man has not missed a single match heading into this weekend since the start of the last campaign and is certain to be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

LCB: Thomas O’Connor

Rounding off the central defence is Thomas O’Connor, who made 29 appearances during their promotion winning campaign from the National League last season.

The 24-year-old was deployed as a centre-back in their opening day defeat to MK Dons and returned to that position in their goalless draw against Mansfield Town in midweek.

With the Irishman contributing to an important clean sheet, he should retain his place in the backline.

RM: Jacob Mendy

On the right-hand side is Jacob Mendy, who has been a consistent contributor in the attacking department in their opening 11 domestic fixtures, notching one goal and four assists.

After registering an assist off the bench against Crewe, the 26-year-old earned a start against Mansfield on Tuesday and could be rewarded with another this weekend.

LM: James McClean

On the opposite flank comes James McClean, whose attacking ability is able to flourish in this three-back formation.

The Republic of Ireland international has been able to earn a consecutive run of starts following his move from Wigan Athletic and will be looking to add more attacking returns since his assist against Grimsby.

CM: James Jones

Jones started three out of Wrexham’s opening four games but has since found himself in and out of the XI.

However, after back-to-back starts against Crewe and Mansfield, he could be offered another starring role.

CM: George Evans

Evans joined the Welsh outfit late in the summer transfer window from Millwall and has been building his fitness with increased minutes.

The midfielder got consecutive starts from the last two games and given the experience he offers; he should keep his place.

CM: Elliot Lee

Next up is attacking midfielder Elliot Lee, who is on a sensational run of form in front of goal in the opening stages of the season.

The 28-year-old has recorded seven goals and two assists from his opening 11 games but has endured a run of three matches without a strike.

With Lee appearing to be one of the clubs’ most dangerous threats going forward presently, he should be able to retain his place and aim to add to his tally.

ST: Steven Fletcher

The only change to the Wrexham XI sees Steven Fletcher replace Ollie Palmer up front.

The 36-year-old Scotsman teamed up with Parkinson at the beginning of September on a free transfer and bagged his first goal for the club against Crewe.

After managing the experienced forward’s minutes since his arrival, Fletcher could be given his first start as he looks to secure a regular starting spot.

ST: Paul Mullin

Rounding off the XI is Paul Mullin, who recorded his first goals of the term with a brace against Crewe last weekend.

The Merseyside-born striker was one of the key reasons to Wrexham’s record-breaking promotion, netting 38 goals from 46 National League games.

With a host of experience already in League Two with the likes of Morecambe and Cambridge United, the 28-year-old looks set to pose a constant threat to the Crawley defenders.