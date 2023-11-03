Highlights Key takeaways:

Coventry City will be hoping to turn their season around on Saturday as they travel to Lancashire to take on Preston North End who are on a poor run of form themselves.

Mark Robins's side haven't won a game in four whereas Ryan Lowe's Preston are on a winless run of seven matches so it is a vital game on Saturday for both sides as otherwise the pressure will mount on both managers.

After a positive start The Lilywhites do still remain in the top half as they sit in ninth but the Sky Blues are in a much more worrying position as they linger in 20th just six points above the relegation zone.

Ahead of tomorrow's vital clash we take a look at the line-up Robins could put out.

GK: Ben Wilson

Even though he was at fault for a goal in the defeat to West Brom Ben Wilson should remain in goal for Coventry City having played every league game this season.

He will be hoping to put last weekend error behind against a side who have at times this season struggled to find the back of the net.

RCB: Bobby Thomas

After being put back into the starting line-up last weekend it seems likley that Thomas will keep his spot on the right side of the back three.

CB: Kyle McFadzean

Even at 36-years-old McFadzean is a key man in the heart of the defence having started in every league game so far this season.

LCB: Liam Kitching

Kitching has only had four league outings since joining the side in the summer and he had a solid 90 minutes against West Brom so it may be unfair to swap him out for Luis Binks.

RWB: Milan van Ewijk

Even though he was taken off against the Baggies he is Coventry's natural right wing-back so he should start again on the weekend.

RCM: Josh Eccles

One of the most consistent performers for Robin's side so far and should get the nod yet again in midfield.

LCM: Ben Sheaf

Sheaf alongside Eccles appears to be the favoured midfield partnership at least until captain Liam Kelly returns back to full fitness.

LWB: Jay DaSilva

A constant attacking threat down the left side DaSilva could be a vital cog in this side once they click so pursuing with him appears to be the most sensible thing to do.

AM: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Even though Sakamoto likes to play off the right Robins could give him the license to roam behind two strikers with the 27-year-old showing some signs of promise.

ST: Ellis Simms

Simms has failed to reach the levels he did at Sunderland last season but Haiji Wright did not perform well last weekend so it could be time for a recall for the starting line-up for the former Everton man.

ST: Matty Godden

Godden has proved he can find the back of the net with five goals so far this season so it would not be a surprise to see him drafted back into the starting line-up as this game could be a chance revitalise the Sky Blues' season.