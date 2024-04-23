Highlights Chansiri must keep Danny Rohl at Sheffield Wednesday to prevent fan backlash.

Carlton Palmer has claimed Dejphon Chansiri must do everything in his power to keep hold of Danny Rohl as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

The German has earned a lot of plaudits for his work at Hillsborough since taking over the first team squad earlier this season.

The Owls looked set for immediate relegation back to League One at the first time of asking after a poor start to the campaign under Xisco Munoz.

However, Rohl has turned things around, with last Saturday’s win over Blackburn Rovers taking the club out of the relegation zone for the first time all year.

But the Wednesday coach has hinted that he could walk away from the Yorkshire outfit, claiming he is set for talks with the owner to seek assurances over the club’s future plans.

Carlton Palmer wants Wednesday to back Rohl this summer

Carlton Palmer has praised the work Rohl has done since taking over at Hillsborough earlier this season.

He believes the chairman needs to do everything he can to ensure the 34-year-old decides to stay with the club long-term, warning the fans could turn on Chansiri otherwise.

“Danny Rohl has come out and said he wants to sit down with the owner Dejphon Chansiri and make sure that everything is in place in the summer to take the club forward,” Palmer told Football League World.

“We know the Blackburn win at the weekend has taken them a point out of the relegation zone, unbelievable run.

“Danny Rohl and Chris Powell and his backroom team have done an absolutely fantastic job.

“Two wins, three draws, one defeat in their last six games has been an absolutely tremendous run.

“They play West Brom at home on Saturday, I will actually be at the game.

“Danny will want to win against West Brom at home on Saturday, I think it ensures them of staying in the Championship.

“I think 50 points, or 51 points will be good enough to stay in the Championship, so there will be a lot of interested parties in Danny Rohl and the job he’s done at Sheffield Wednesday.

“He will need to sit down with the chairman and the chairman will have to be honest and open with him, so that he remains.

“The one thing that Mr Chansiri cannot allow to happen is if Danny Rohl was to leave the club in the summer for any reason, the supporters would 100% turn against him.

“Danny’s got to be reasonable in his requests, for sure, because he’s going to want to push Sheffield Wednesday on in the Championship next season, but he’s got to be reasonable in his requests, and the owner has to listen to him and back him.”

Danny Rohl's Sheffield Wednesday record

Rohl was appointed as manager of Sheffield Wednesday last October, with the team sitting bottom of the Championship table.

He has overseen their rise to 21st in the standings, with last weekend’s 3-1 win taking them out of the relegation zone.

The German has guided his side to 14 wins from 36 games in all competitions, with just two fixtures remaining in the campaign.

Games against West Brom and Sunderland end their campaign, where only two wins from two will guarantee their safety in the Championship.

Rohl deserves proper backing

If Wednesday aren’t going to give Rohl proper backing this summer, then he should definitely be weighing up his options.

The German has done an incredible job this season, and has shown his potential as a coach.

Wednesday will regret letting him walk away if that comes to pass, and the best way to ensure his future is to guarantee him investment in the summer.

A promotion challenge might be a year or two away, but he has what it takes to bring the team up to that competitive level in the long run.