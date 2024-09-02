EFL Pundit and former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer has lauded Birmingham City for completing the sensational £15m deadline day transfer of Jay Stansfield from Fulham.

Stansfield made a significant impression at St Andrews @ Knighthead Park while on loan with Birmingham in the previous campaign, although his 12 strikes could not prevent their relegation from the Championship.

However, Birmingham have displayed overt and staggering ambition in the transfer market, bringing in numerous high-profile recruits from overseas and acquiring domestic talent such as Marc Leonard, Luke Harris and last season's League One top goalscorer Alfie May from Charlton Athletic across a window which ultimately saw them spend around £34m to inspire their promotion bid.

Despite signing May, however, it had always felt as though the ultimate call of duty was to pull off a stunning return for Stansfield and they eventually managed to do just that by forking out an initial fee of £15m, which is reported to rise all the way up to £20m dependent on future bonuses.

The fee, of course, has ameliorated the previous League One transfer record - which Blues had already broken on two occasions in recent months by signing Christoph Klarer and Willum Thor Willumsson.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Birmingham City's £15m Jay Stansfield signing

Birmingham splashed the cash to an unprecedented degree for League One standards and the signing of Stansfield - which is more than the £12.5m Liverpool paid to sign Juventus' world-renowned, EURO 2020-winning winger Federico Chiesa - has raised plenty of eyebrows up and down the country.

Stansfield only has two seasons of senior football under his belt and there will be much to answer for if they fail to romp to the division title at a canter this term, meaning the transfer represents a mammoth gamble in many respects. Nonetheless, Palmer believes that it is very much taking given Stansfield's goalscoring pedigree and potential, exclusively revealing as much to Football League World.

"Birmingham City have made it very, very clear that their intention is to get back to the Championship at the first attempt and they are splashing the cash," Palmer explained to Football League World.

"They've already broke the League One incoming transfer record twice in this window, Christoph Klarer and Willum Thor Willumson both signed for fees in the region of £3-5m.

"But the deal that has smashed the record is for Fulham's young striker Jay Stansfield. The 20-year-old became a fan favourite after spending last season on loan with Birmingham, Stansfield scored 13 goals in 47 appearances [across all competitions].

Jay Stansfield's 23/24 Championship stats for Birmingham City, as per FotMob Appearances 43 Goals 12 xG 9.28 Shots 97 Goals per 90 minutes 0.32

"It's a fantastic bit of business. Listen, I think if you're going to smash the record, it's a lot of money, but this boy has got a lot of potential. Fulham did not want to let him go, they wanted to keep him in the squad. In fact, on the opening day, he was on the bench against Manchester United.

"They wanted to keep him in the club and they said it would take a lot to get him out of there, and Birmingham have done that [Birmingham saw a previous bid of £10m rejected]. I think it's a great bit of business.

"At 21 years old, this kid could go on to score [lots of goals]. I think he will score 20+ goals this season if he stays fit in League One which would [likely] see them gain promotion, and then next season they have a striker that can play in the Championship and they know can score.

"So it is an awful lot of money, it is a gamble, but Birmingham have made it very, very clear that their intention is to get back to the Championship next season and at 21-years-old, it's a good bit of business because they know he can play in the league above and that's not a position they will have to strengthen in should and when they get promotion."

Related Ethan Laird reacts to Jay Stansfield's Birmingham City return Ethan Laird and Jay Stansfield are both excited at his return to Birmingham City on a permanent basis from Fulham.

Birmingham City could inflict serious League One damage with £15m buy Jay Stansfield

Birmingham supporters were warned by opposition fans of potential overconfidence regarding their promotion chances earlier this summer, but the wide school of thought is now that Blues are likely to inflict serious, never-seen-before damage upon the division.

They are in a different league to their rivals when you consider financial expenditure and the quality of the playing squad, and it is just difficult to see who will be able to keep pace when they inevitably hit their stride. Blues have won three and drawn one of their opening four encounters yet, frighteningly, the best is probably yet to come.

May has already been well among the goals in the West Midlands but Blues' attacking play is sure to ascend to another level entirely when Stansfield finds his feet.

Palmer is right in citing the transfer as a real gamble - it would be naive to suggest otherwise - but the hotshot striker appears worth the risk and his profile, pedigree and potential are all in alignment with Birmingham's long-term ambition to reach the very top.