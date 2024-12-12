Former England international and current pundit Carlton Palmer has backed one of QPR or Plymouth Argyle to sign out-of-favour Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt in the January window, amid rumours of Scottish giants Rangers' interest in his services.

England youth international Gelhardt has been stuck watching on from the sidelines at Leeds so far this season, with a lack of game-time set to force a January exit, either on loan or possibly even on a permanent deal.

The 22-year-old has made just three appearances in all competitions this term, with no game-time since the start of October, but has previous experience in the Championship and is highly-rated across the EFL, with recent reports suggesting interest in his signature ahead of January from both QPR and Argyle, as well as other second-tier clubs, and Scottish giants Rangers.

Carlton Palmer backs QPR or Plymouth to edge Rangers in Joe Gelhardt race

A report from MOT Leeds News last month revealed that Gelhardt hopes to seal a temporary move away from the Whites during the winter window, and the Yorkshire Evening Post soon claimed that Plymouth and Portsmouth, along with Rangers, Stoke City, Preston North End and two clubs from Belgium, had all registered their interest in his signature with January fast approaching.

Football League World exclusively revealed QPR's interest in the ex-Wigan Athletic man this week, so their name has now been added to the seemingly sizeable list of clubs that are willing to take him on loan in the new year.

Football Insider have also previously reported that the frontman is keen on a move to Scotland with Rangers, but former professional footballer and current pundit Palmer has backed either the Hoops or Argyle to oust strong competition, such as the Ibrox side, to sign him in the new year, due to the better guarantee of minutes he may get with either of the Championship pair.

He said: “It’s unfortunate at this moment in time that Daniel Farke is not able to give Joe Gelhardt the minutes that he wants.

“It’s looking likely that he goes out on loan in January. There’s a lot of competition for his signature.

“The likes of Plymouth Argyle, Preston North End, Stoke City, a couple of Belgian clubs are all considering a move.

“The latest club to put their name to signing him on loan is QPR, and Glasgow Rangers are really keen on signing the player as well.

“It all depends on what Joe Gelhardt wants to do. Leeds will not let him go to anybody that is going to compete with them either in the play-offs or in an automatic spot.

“QPR would be one of those teams that isn’t going to interfere with Leeds' promotion chances, so if he is not going to go to a top club in the Championship, then he may well look at a move to Scottish giants Rangers.

“If he wanted to stay in the Championship, then QPR would be a good move for him.

“There are a lot of good clubs for him. We’ve seen the problems that Wayne Rooney has got up front at Plymouth, so that would be a good move.

“As a centre-forward, to go and work with someone like Rooney would be fantastic.

“It’s not about where these teams are in the league now for Gelhardt, it’s about getting minutes under his belt.

“He’s not going to sign for the clubs near the top, he just needs to go and play. Then he can assess it at the end of the season.

“If Leeds get promoted, then he is probably going to be surplus to requirements, and they will look to get him out on a permanent deal.

“Right now, he needs to go out and play. QPR or Plymouth would be good deals for Joe Gelhardt, he just needs to get minutes under his belt.”

Gelhardt needs guaranteed minutes to progress at his age

Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in 2020, and made his Premier League debut for the club in October 2021, then soon bagged his first Whites goal in a December defeat at Chelsea, and netted a noteworthy second a few months later as he tapped home a dramatic added-time winner at Elland Road against Norwich City.

He started just one league game in the first six months of the 2022/23 campaign, so he went out on loan to Sunderland and impressed at the Stadium of Light with three goals and three assists in 18 games, but could not quite take the Black Cats to the play-off final as they lost in the semi-finals to Luton Town.

Joe Gelhardt's 2022/23 Championship statistics Appearances 18 Starts 16 Goals 3 Assists 3 Shot-creating actions per 90 3.01 Progressive passes per 90 2.55 Fouls drawn per 90 2.55 Blocks per 90 1.28 Stats as per FBref

The 22-year-old returned to Elland Road last summer with Leeds back in the second-tier and Farke at the helm, but made just 13 appearances and was given two league starts, so it was a shock to many to see him stay at the club past this summer, and his chances so far this term have been at a real premium, with just 72 minutes in all competitions up to now.

QPR are one of the lowest scorers in the Championship as it stands, and while their form has improved in recent weeks, they are still very light up front with both Michael Frey and Zan Celar out injured.

Plymouth have scored one less league goal than Marti Cifuentes' side this season, and Wayne Rooney is in dire need of attacking additions, with neither Michael Obafemi nor Ryan Hardie able to score consistently so far this term, and Andre Gray's short-term contract set to expire at the start of January.

A move to either club would surely appeal to Gelhardt, as he would be able to stay in a familiar league with a better knowledge of his opponents, and both clubs would be able to offer the guarantee of game-time that both he and the Whites are after, if it is to be a loan exit next month.