Sheffield United midfielder Vini Souza has been linked with a short-term move to Brazilian giants Palmeiras.

This is according to a report from ESPN in Brazil on Thursday night, who claimed that the Blades midfielder is one of three targets the São Paulo-based outfit have on their radar at this moment in time.

Souza has gone from zero-to-hero this season at Bramall Lane, having disappointed the majority of supporters in the Steel City for his performances in the Premier League, which then saw a reported £30m+ price-tag put on the Brazilian midfielder's head amid interest from AC Milan and Fulham, although neither move would materialise.

However, the man who was signed for a reported £10m fee under Paul Heckingbottom in the summer of 2023 from Lommel SK, has been an influential figure when available this season, although he is yet to feature so far this calendar year after sustaining a hamstring issue following the 2-0 home defeat against promotion rivals Burnley on Boxing Day.

And, regardless of a potentially imminent return to the side, the 25-year-old has now been linked with a potential return to his home country in the short-term.

Palmeiras interested in short-term loan deal for Vini Souza

As previously mentioned, ESPN in Brazil were the outlet to break such links on Thursday night, with it being suggested that Souza was part of a trio of natives currently plying their trade in England who are on the radar of Palmeiras, alongside Fulham playmaker Andreas Pereira and Chelsea's young striker, Deivid Washington.

It has been stated that no negotiations have taken place between themselves and either of Souza or Washington and their representatives as of yet.

The report continues by saying that, as a result of the aforementioned fee which the Blades garnered to acquire the former Espanyol midfielder a year-and-a-half ago, Palmeiras would be looking to secure a six-month loan deal for the combative midfielder, who is said to be attracted by the prospect of featuring in the Club World Cup for the 'Alviverde'.

Souza, alongside Washington and Pereira, are being targeted as a trio of potential reinforcements for Abel Ferreira, with the US-based June competition a big factor, as Palmeiras recently finished second in the Brazilian Serie A, six points behind Botafogo.

Sheffield United won't want to lose Vini Souza in the short-term whatsoever

Whilst the chance to play in the first Club World Cup to feature 32 sides is an exciting proposition, Chris Wilder will be hoping that Souza's head isn't turned at all, and that he can continue to play a key role in United's promotion bid.

The Blades' options in the centre of the park are extremely limited at the moment too, with Tom Davies - who is now once again injured - being pushed to the maximum alongside Sydie Peck as a result of Souza's recent short-term absence, as well as the long-term injury which captain Ollie Arblaster sustained in November.

Wilder has already confirmed that Souza, alongside Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, will be involved in Friday night's game against the Tigers, telling the Sheffield Star: "They'll both be involved, whether they start and play for 60 minutes or impact us as subs."

Vini Souza's 2024/25 Championship Stats Total Appearances 20 Interceptions per Game 1.1 Tackles per Game 3.5 Recoveries per Game 4.6 Dribbled Past per Game 0.3 Clearances per Game 1.9 Touches per Game 63.5 Duels Won per Game 6.6 All Stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 23/01/25)

Therefore, with options in this department limited at the moment, despite links to current Sheffield Wednesday loanee, Shea Charles and former loanee Tommy Doyle - now of Wolves - it would make very little sense for the South Yorkshire side to sanction a departure for Souza, should the Brazilian club press forward with a pursuit.